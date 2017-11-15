Chan, Wong fancied as Riviera MVPSF Am begins

Aidric Chan and Paolo Wong brace for a fierce showdown as the 2017 Riviera MVPSF Amateur Championship gets going today (Thursday, Nov. 16) at the Riviera Golf Club’s Langer course in Silang, Cavite.

Chan, coming off a runaway victory in the recent NGAP Northern Luzon Regional Golf Championship, drew with Marc Newman and Don Petil in the 7:50 a.m. flight while Cangolf Amateur Open winner Wong will start at 8:10 a.m. in the company of Matthew Abalos, Luis Castro and Paolo Barro.

Others tipped to contend in the 54-hole championship sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and serving as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour are Carlo Villaroman, Pierre Ticzon, Carl Corpus, GJ Katigbak, Leandro Bagtas and Riggs Illescas along with Koreans Kim Joo Hyung and Back Seung Hyeon.

Kristine Torralba and Sofia Legaspi, on the other hand, banner the ladies division of the event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippiens and host by Riviera GCC, are Marianne Bustos, Isabela Miravite, Kayla Nocum and Koreans Jung Yeah Eun, Kim Hui Won and Rho Hyun Ji.

Also on tap are the Mid-Amateur division and the seniors category.

The Championship division will be played Thursday, Friday and Sunday while the mid-am and seniors classes will be held on Saturday and Sunday.