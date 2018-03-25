‘Chance of anti-dynasty bill OK getting bigger’

THE country now has a better chance of having a law that will ban political dynasties, according to Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd.

Pimentel pointed to the recent passage of Senate Bill (SB) 1765 or the Anti-Political Dynasty Act of 2018 as a good indication that the measure could be approved in the chamber.

Thirteen senators have signed the committee report of the Senate panel on constitutional amendments headed by Sen. Francis Pangilinan containing the consolidated SB 1765 on March 21.

SB 1765 defines a political dynasty as the “concentration, consolidation and/or perpetuation of public office and political powers by persons related to one another within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity.”

“This covers spouses [legal and common-law], siblings [full or half-blood], parents and children [legitimate, illegitimate and adopted] and the spouses of these second-degree relatives,” Pangilinan said.

Pimentel, however, said even if the Senate could pass its version of the anti-political dynasty bill, it still needed a counterpart measure from the House of Representatives.

A proposed measure has been filed at the House but has remained pending in the committee level and is expected to encounter strong opposition since many members of the chamber belong to political dynasties.

The Senate president said also even if the counterpart law in the House of Representatives would not be passed, there was still another way–constitutional change– for the country to succeed in banning political dynasties.

Pimentel, in an interview aired over radio dzBB, noted that a commission that had been ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte to review the 1987 Philippine Constitution already approved proposed anti-political dynasty provisions.

The approved provisions include banning any incumbent official holding a national, regional or local position to be succeeded by any relative up to the second degree of consanguinity as described above.

“So we have two chances, one is by law, one is by constitutional change, so this is good, it is like free throw in basketball [where]you have two shots,” Pimentel explained.

The 1987 Constitution already contains a provisiosn banning political dynasties as a “state policy” but leaves it to Congress to pass an enabling law.

Pimentel said with the proposed Charter change, the framers could include a separate article against political dynasties.

The Senate president said the most realistic anti-political dynasty law is something that could effectively prohibit an elected official from being succeeded by his or her relatives.

“The reason why we have term limits is to prevent any politician from occupying the same post throughout his lifetime so that is what we need to stop,” he added.