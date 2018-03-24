Chandler Phillips again selected to play in Palmer Cup

For a second consecutive year, former Huntsville Hornet golfer Chandler Phillips will get to represent the United States.

Phillips has been selected to the U.S. team for the 2018 Palmer Cup, which this season will be a Ryder Cup-style format featuring men and women collegiate golfers from the United States and around the world.

The U.S. and International teams will compete in the 2018 Palmer Cup at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France, on July 6 to 8.

Phillips, along with California’s Collin Morikawa, are the only two returning players from the 2017 Palmer Cup U.S. team that won the tournament. Phillips was one of 10 players (five men and five women) added to the U.S. team by the selection committee.

Team USA will feature Alabama’s Kristen Gillman and Lauren Stephenson, Arkansas’ Dylan Kim and Alana Uriell, Zach Bauchou and Matthew Wolff of Oklahoma State, Mariel Galdiano and Lilia Vu of UCLA and Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho and Emilia Migliaccio.

The final picks for the team will be announced May 4 on Golf Channel’s Morning Drive.

For the International team, Texas Tech’s Fredrik Nilehn of Sweden and Arkansas’ Maria Fassi from Mexico, who finished atop the Arnold Palmer Cup rankings, highlight the roster. Nilehn is joined by Harry Hall (UNLV, England) and Viktor Hovland (Oklahoma State, Norway). Ainhoa Olarra (Spain) and Dewi Weber (Netherlands) are the first players from South Carolina and Miami, respectively.

Countries represented for the first time include Canada (Maddie Szeryk, Texas A&M), China (Andy Zhang, Florida), Republic of Korea (Jiwon Jang, Daytona State), Mexico (Fassi; Alvaro Ortiz, Arkansas) South Africa (Jovan Rebula, Auburn), and Thailand (Jaravee Boonchant, Duke; KK Limbhasut, California; Pimnipi Panthong, Kent State; Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA). Multiple players represent Italy (Stefano Mazzoli, TCU; Lorenzo Scalise, Tennessee), Mexico and Thailand.

In the 2017 Palmer Cup at Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia, Phillips helped the American defeat the International squad 19 1/2-10 1/2.

A junior at Texas A&M, Phillips is averaging 70.48 strokes per round for the No. 2 men’s team, and has posted five top-10 finishes in seven events this season, including a victory at the Badger Invitational and John Burns Intercollegiate.

Phillips is a two-time All-SEC selection and was named an All-American for the 2016-17 season.

