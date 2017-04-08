Change of fight schedule no problem – Villamor

Trainer Edito Villamor found no problem in the change of schedule of the fight between World Boxing Organization (WBO) No. 1 contender Arthur Villanueva and South African and former International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion Zolani Tete.

The bantamweight title eliminator fight originally set April 8 was rescheduled to April 22 at the Manchester Arena, Manchester, Lancashire, United Kingdom.

“There’s no problem. In fact, it also gives us more time to prepare,” Villamor told The Manila Times in a phone interview. “One week before the fight, we are going to leave the country for United Kingdom. It won’t affect his conditioning and sparring.”

Villanueva, 28, only lost once in 31 fights; against former world champion Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo in an IBF super flyweight title bout last July 2015. Villanueva scored 16 knockouts in 31 fights, while Tete carries a 24-1 record with 20 knockouts.

The winner of the bout could possibly become the mandatory challenger of reigning Filipino WBO bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales.

Asked about Villanueva’s chances, Villamor said: “It’s going to be 50-50, but Arthur’s willingness to win the fight is a huge factor. It’s going to be tough because we’re going to fight a well-known knockout artist.”