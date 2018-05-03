Change is coming in the Senate–Lacson

A CHANGE in the Senate leadership is in the offing and Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd is likely to assume the top post, Senator Panfilo Lacson revealed on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters during the Kapihan sa Senado news forum, Lacson admitted that there was an understanding between Sotto and incumbent President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd regarding the leadership change.

He said that the understanding was not new and the only issue that needed to be settled was the date of its implementation.

“If there is a standing agreement, we will all respect the agreement and vote on what has been agreed upon,” Lacson said. “Knowing Senate President Pimentel, hindi siya magbabago sa ganitong klaseng usapan (he will not rescind from this kind of agreement).”

The Manila Times, in an article published in March, reported the looming leadership change in the Senate that would likely happen during the third and last session of the 17th Congress, after the impeachment trial of Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Sources told the Times that Sotto would take over the leadership of the Senate when Pimentel begins preparing for his reelection bid for reelection. They were not clear if the leadership change would also affect other positions in the upper chamber.

Senate insiders are speculating that the revamp is part of a “term-sharing” agreement forged between Pimentel and Sotto in view of the 2019 elections.

But both Pimentel and Sotto denied that there was any term-sharing agreement between the two of them although Pimentel said that he could be replaced anytime.

“I am saying that I can be replaced anytime. I’m willing to let go. There will be no hard feelings and I will also be a part of the majority,” Pimentel said.

Sotto, in the same article, said that no two senators could agree to sharing a term because it would be their colleagues who would elect their leaders.

“Term-sharing is not an issue. Senate leaders serve at the pleasure of the senators,” he added. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA