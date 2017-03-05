What has changed in Baste Duterte’s life

PLUS: Terrence Romeo spills the beans on his love life

For those who are wondering – yes – he is engaged. PBA’s Global Port Batang Pier star-boy Terrence Romeo is now off the market after he exclusively confirmed to In The Know that he popped the question to his mystery girlfriend of eight months over Valentine’s dinner. “Iba kasi pakiramdam na alam ko iyong right girl for you kasi aanuhin mo ilang taon kayo magsasama then at the end of the day may makikita kang iba, hihiwalayan mo rin iyong babae – masakit. At least ito sure na sure na.”

Romeo has always been private when it comes to his personal life, but his followers on Instagram and his fans will not stop asking him the identity of the lucky girl when he posted an engagement ring on his.

All Romeo would say of her though is, “Balikan mo ako after two months, ipapakilala ko na siya. May inaayos lang kasi kami.”

What attracted PBA’s heartthrob to the lady is this, “Naalala ko sa kanya mama ko, maalaga. Siya iyong tipo ng babae na gusto ko maging mama ng mga anak ko. Isa rin siya sa inspirasyon ko at iyong mga habits ko noon ng pagkabinata ko gaya ng pag-inom at paglabas, siya iyong babae na nagpabago noon.”

Happily, Romeo’s parents too approve of his new fiancee.

“Sobrang gusto siya, alam ng mga magulang ko hindi ako nagdadala ng babae sa bahay kaya siya ang unang-unang babae na inuwi ko sa kanila.”

Stay in love Romeo and we will talk to you and your soon-to-be wife in two months!

***

Presidential son Baste Duterte is now more open to join showbiz.

People at the News5 studio were very entertained when presidential son Sebastian “Baste” Duterte came by to do an interview with head Luchi Cruz-Valdes on Reaksyon, and our show on Facebook Live on the News5 Features page. He was very laid back, and candid as he answered all our questions.

Baste arrived an hour earlier than the interview at 3 p.m., and he was cutting his fingernails at the conference room, chatting casually as he waited.

Finally on cam, Baste revealed that he is in a four-year relationship with an old flame now, and that she’s not the mom of his offsprings, Kate Necesario or actress Ellen Adarna.

We also did a fast talk segment where he revealed he is more of a mama’s boy, and that he’s not sure about how he feels about the fame and attention he’s getting these days.

“I don’t know how to feel about that. It’s no big deal talaga.”

He insisted nothing has changed since his father became President, except for freebies in restaurants and on the house drinks at bars.”

“Ang sarap kaya uminom ng libre,” he laughed out loud.

Baste is now focused on his upcoming show with TV5 in May called Lakbai, a reality travel show featuring places and people to spotlight.

Exciting!

***

GUESS WHO? Is the shining moment for this thin and pretty actress really over now? Her fans —or what’s left of them—have been worried about thin and pretty actress lately as she’s been posting about her busy schedule and tapings of shows when none of them see the light of day on TV!

Word is, she’s no longer a priority on her network anymore because of the more bankable slew of young and pretty stars coming in. Her only promising project is one with her old flame, which we hope airs!

Until next week, ta-ta!