‘Changing Partners’ conveys music at right places

In the mid ‘80s Vincent de Jesus joined Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) fresh from stashing a diploma major in Music and Voice from the University of the Philippines’ Conservatory of Music. At that time, Martial Law was at its peak of rage and disquiet about to crack up. One of his mentors was the iconic Ryan Cayabyab whom he considers as major influence.

This epoch gave de Jesus his baptism of fire or the works that an apprentice in the world of the ephemeral would normally go through various phases of learning the ropes toward mastery of theater productions.

Then emerging movie director Lino Brocka took over the management and vision of said theater company as an uncompromising nationalist theater that fought against Martial Law under its founder Cecile Guidote-Alvarez.

It is worth mentioning here that when Cecile Guidote-Alvarez was offered a directorial break by movie producer Miling Blas of Lea Productions, the acclaimed lady of theater who earned his MA in Theater from Dallas recommended Brocka instead. Thus was born his hit film debut “Wanted: Perfect Mother” taken from Mars Ravelo’s komiks series.

With Brocka making an auspicious dent in the movies, he courageously carried the torch of said theater’s nationalist advocacy at Raja Sulayman, Fort Santiago with the theater people whom Cecile left behind when she fled to the US.

It was when PETA moved to its new home theater in Quezon City under the leadership now of Cecile Bulaong-Garrucho where de Jesus was further honed to become a brilliant and total multi-media artist in his capacity as stage director, actor, playwright, acting and musical theater pedagogue, and over and above as musical director. Now he is an artist-in-residence of PETA.

Long story short, de Jesus is talent personified with nationalist bent at the risk of sounding dyed-in-the wool and embittered washed out Yellow when he hollers at the drop of a hat at the faux pas of the present dispensation.

In any case, he had stood staunchly on the shoulders of those ahead of him in PETA most especially in the realm of musical direction or scoring where most often he is his own composer, librettist-lyricist, and sometimes vocalist for a given project.

It would take a book to catalogue his impressive and awarded aggrupation of works on theater, TV, and films including corporate events.

On January 31, Star Cinema’s critically-acclaimed musical “Changing Partners,” based on an earlier PETA musical of the same title created by de Jesus himself, will be released in theaters nationwide.

Said musical won eight awards at the last Cinema One Originals Film Festival, namely Best Music, de Jesus; Best Director, Dan Villegas; Best Actress, Agot Isidro; Best Actor, Jojit Lorenzo; Best Editing, Marya Ignacio; a special citation for Ensemble Acting; the Audience Choice Award; and the Champion Bughaw Award for Best Film.

Many film critics have heaped praises on said film, including Tony Aguilar who said that Changing Partners on the whole is far better than Ryan Cayabyab’s take on the overrated “Ang Larawan.”

In terms of melody and scoring, de Jesus’ complexity and depth in the ingenious placement of music on his own lyrics are pumped up at the right places and timing with blustery, breezy counterpoints.