‘Changing Partners’ makes theater comeback

Theater and film crossover has been around since time immemorial that hearing a successful play or musical being adapted into the big screen, and vice versa, is no longer surprising.

In Hollywood, the titles “Chicago,” “My Fair Lady” and “West Side Story,” among many others, have flourished in both platforms. The local scene is not to be left behind, with recent musicals “Himala” and “Maynila Sa Mga Kuko Ng Liwanag” living up to the award-winning classic films in which they were based on.

However, learning of a musical that began as a stage production, adapted into film and then returning to stage anew is not as common.

Such is the case for Philippine Educational Theater Association’s (PETA) current offering “Changing Partners.”

Successful journey

Changing Partners—which tells the story of couple Alex and Cris, their love relationship and at the period of breaking up, in four relationship variations and in changing gender pairings—was first presented in a full-house, one-night only Stage Reading at the Virgin Labfest, a festival of new and untested plays, in July 2016.

Written by playwright and composer Vincent de Jesus, the staged reading featured actors Ricky Ibe, Patricia Ismael, Giannina Ocampo, and Sandino Martin and director Rem Zamora.

Two months after, de Jesus and Zamora produced the full production of “Changing Partners: A Torch Musical” at the 115-seater PETA Theater Center’s Studios. Actors Agot Isidro, Jojit Lorenzo, Anna Luna, and Sandino Martin starred in the play, while de Jesus was the musical director and provided live piano accompaniment.

After its debut in California, USA via Tagalog Theater Festival, and de Jesus’ Best Full-Length Play win at the Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature, the musical went back onstage and had another successful rerun at the PETA Theater Center Studios in November and December 2016.

With the musical’s successful track, it was only a matter of time before its transition. And so, in November 2017, Changing Partners: A Torch Musical became a full-length feature film.

Under the direction of blockbuster mo­vie director Dan Villegas, the film starred the same cast as the full musical theater production and was a film entry at the 2017 Cinema One Originals Film Festival.

“Changing Partners – The Movie” won eight awards: Best Director (Villegas), Best Actress (Isidro), Best Actor (Lorenzo), Best Acting Ensemble, and Best Music (de Jesus), among others.

To top it all off, because of the audience clamor and critical acclaim, the musical’s movie adaptation was given a nationwide commercial release in January this year. Thereafter, it won big at the 34th Star Awards 2018 with five recognitions under the Independent Film Category, including Best Film and Best Director, just to name a few.

Theater homecoming

Looking back, it seems Changing Partners is moving in the fast lane. In a span of less than two years, it has impressively achieved what would normally take about a decade, or more, to reach. Nevertheless, the brains and talents behind the “anti rom-com” musical are far from slowing down.

Hence, Changing Partners’ return to stage and to PETA, now at a bigger stage—the 400-seater PETA-Phinma Theater.

Original cast members Isidro, Lorenzo, Luna and Martin are returning to reprise their roles.

Asked by The Manila Times du­ring the media night how the foursome felt now that they are back on their roles, with no less than recognitions from their last outing, pressure and excitement came on top.

“Of course, there’s pressure because people have already built expectations. But we are confident with the material,” Luna answered.

Isidro echoed Luna’s sentiments and added, “There’s pressure for us to freshen up our characters, kasi parang ilang beses na namin nagawa in diffe­rent medium. But at the same time, we are well-guided so we have to stay true to the script, the character, the role.”

The boys, meanwhile, are excited to reprise their roles.

“We’re not yet over getting hurt and hurting our audience with our story so I can say we are excited to return to our characters, especially after doing the film,” Martin noted.

“I am excited to discover something new with my character now that we practically know each line, we can play more with our characters,” Lorenzo added.

As for its creative heads, Changing Partners is a must-see, even if the audience has seen its earlier versions.

“I know people who watch plays like four or five times, just to see how the actors grow into their roles. And typically, that run would be within a month. This one, years, so it would be nice to see how these four actors have grown over the years, how their performances have become richer—from reading to musical to movie to rerun. That in itself is a reason to watch again,” director Zamora told The Manila Times.

“I’ve seen the movie 12 times. Hindi naman nag-iiba yung film, gawa na yun eh but you keep on discovering new things whenever you see it again. Ano pa sa live performance? Kaya it will be interesting for the audience. You can watch it over and over again and you will see subtle changes, subtle messages,” de Jesus finally noted.