Changing surname of unrecognized illegitimate kid

Dear PAO,

I am an illegitimate child and was born on December 2, 2000. I have been using the name “JESS CRUZ” in my school records and other public documents. I found out, however, that my name in my birth certificate is “JESS JUAN.” Juan is the surname of my father but the latter did not acknowledge me as his son while CRUZ is the surname of my mother. What name should I use now, “JESS CRUZ” or “JESS JUAN?”

Jess

Dear Jess,

The law governing the name of illegitimate children is found under Section 1 of Republic (RA) Act 9255, which amended Article 176 of the Family Code of the Philippines, to wit:

“Illegitimate children shall use the surname and shall be under the parental authority of their mother, and shall be entitled to support in conformity with this code. However, illegitimate children may use the surname of their father if their filiation has been expressly recognized by the father through the record of birth appearing in the civil register, or when an admission in a public document or private handwritten instrument is made by the father. Provided, the father has the right to institute an action before the regular courts to prove non-filiation during his lifetime. The legitime of each illegitimate child shall consist of one-half of the legitime of a legitimate child.”

The above-cited provision of law clearly provides that illegitimate children shall use the surname of the mother or may use the surname of the father if the illegitimate children were expressly recognized. In your situation, you shall use the surname of your mother since you are an illegitimate child, and you have not been expressly recognized by your father.

The Supreme Court enumerated the grounds for change of name in the case entitled Republic of the Philippines vs. Hernandez (G.R. No. 117209, February 9, 1996; ponente, the Associate Justice Florenz Regalado), thus:

“Jurisprudence has recognized, inter alia, the following grounds as being sufficient to warrant a change of name: (a) when the name is ridiculous, dishonorable or extremely difficult to write or pronounce; (b) when the change results as a legal consequence of legitimation or adoption; (c) when the change will avoid confusion; (d) when one has continuously used and been known since childhood by a Filipino name and was unaware of alien parentage; (e) when the change is based on a sincere desire to adopt a Filipino name to erase signs of former alienage, all in good faith and without prejudice to anybody; and (f) when the surname causes embarrassment and there is no showing that the desired change of name was for a fraudulent purpose or that the change of name would prejudice public interest.”

In the case of Republic of the Philippines vs. Capote (G.R. No. 157043 February 2, 2007), the late former Chief Justice Renato Corona ruled:

“The law and facts obtaining here favor Giovanni’s petition. Giovanni availed of the proper remedy, a petition for change of name under Rule 103 of the Rules of Court, and complied with all the procedural requirements. After hearing, the trial court found [and the appellate court affirmed]that the evidence presented during the hearing of Giovanni’s petition sufficiently established that, under Art. 176 of the Civil Code, Giovanni is entitled to change his name as he was never recognized by his father while his mother has always recognized him as her child. A change of name will erase the impression that he was ever recognized by his father. It is also to his best interest as it will facilitate his mother’s intended petition to have him join her in the United States. This court will not stand in the way of the reunification of mother and son.”

It is just proper in your situation that you use the surname of your mother, not the surname of your putative father, so that you will not give the impression that you have been recognized as an illegitimate child.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

