Changing the bar scene’s landscape

Filipinos are known to love company – whether with family, relatives or friends. Almost always, alcohol is a staple at gatherings, be it beer or other liquors, to make the party more fun and the pulutan, or bar chow, more delicious.

For hardworking millennials who spend hours in the office day after day, a couple of hours to hang out before heading home has also become part of their routines as a way to unwind.



These happy folks and busy bodies are the very inspiration of a new bar at Venice Grand Canal Mall, McKinley Hill, Taguig City named Fundador Café after the 120-year-old brandy. And by the way, the destination serves not only concoctions laced with liquor but sweet treats as well.

With a seating capacity for 15 people the venue is informal and laidback, perfect for friends to strengthen their bond, while learning about brandy and other products carried by Emperador, Inc. if they so wish.

“A lot of millennials want to become amateur bartenders and invite friends over for drinks. Sometimes their mixes work out, sometimes not. But when they come here and try our concoctions, they get new ideas,” said Fundador Café’s founder Kendrick Tan.

The concept of the café is taken from the Bodegas Fundador restaurant in Jerez, Spain where younger visitors linger, order tapas, and savor the aromatic boldness of the brandy from original Fundador barrels.

“Fundador Cafe gives you a full experience of the brand. It’s important to make people understand the heritage while presenting it without being too old and stiff,” said Tan.

The concurrent Emperador executive director himself tastes the concoctions created by the company’s team of mixologists and bartenders and the creations of his pastry chefs to determine if they are good enough to offer the café’s patrons.

For those who prefer cold drinks, there is Light Iced Tea, mixed with a shot of Fundador Light; Café Solera, which is premium roast coffee served on ice and a shot of Fundador Solera; Harvey’s Mojito, which has the sweet taste of lemon and mint mixed with Harvey’s Bristol Cream.

Hot drinks include Fundador Café Latte, concocted with premium espresso, Fundador Gold Reserve and Fundador Solera; Café Exclusivo, an exquisite blend of the finest coffee blended with Fundador Exclusivo; and Double Salted Caramel, which is mixed with Fundandor Double Light.

For non-coffee drinkers, there is the Orange Passion, a sweet soda-based drink blended with Harvey’s Bristol Cream; Fundador Frappe, an ice swirl of espresso infused with Fundador Gold Reserve and Fundador Solera; and Matcha Light, a sweet, creamy vanilla blend of one’s favorite matcha flavor fused with smooth Fundador Light.

The cupcakes – infused with Harvey’s Bristol Cream – include the traditional-style Fruit Pudding, Sherry Butter Cake, moist Chocolate Cupcake, Banana Cupcake, Vanilla Butter Cupcake. Then there’s also the Creamy Amara Dark Chocolate and Dulce de Leche gelato.

“For the Spanish, pang-tito is sherry,” Tan shared, referring to Harvey’s Bristol Cream wine, which is available in the country exclusively at Fundador Café.

Besides the liquor and pastries available in the café, branded merchandise like t-shirts, bags, key chains, caps, glasses and umbrellas are available at Fundador Café as well.