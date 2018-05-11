Character actor refuses unique prosthetic

A film producer is very excited with his forthcoming project to be directed by a newbie award-winning director. He believes the project will be very controversial since it tackles a sensitive topic and requires a lot of nudity.

The producer has also chosen a newcomer to play the lead role, who readily accepted, nude scenes and all.

Another important role in the movie is the lead actor’s alter ego and said role requires his jewels will look big on screen. A character actor has agreed to the role too and said there was no need for the producer to invest in prosthetics. Apparently, he’s quite confident he will rise to the occasion once the scene demands in an enormous way.

Who is this character actor? Well, he is definitely a looker and an excellent actor. He even teased the producer, “You will see how big it is when the right time comes, during the shoot.”

That made the producer even more excited.