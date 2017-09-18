Charge Caloocan police with child abuse – Atienza

BUHAY Rep. Lito Atienza on Sunday urged the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to file child abuse charges against 13 Caloocan City policemen who used a minor to rob the house that they illegally raided on September 7.

“The DSWD and the DOJ are the lead agencies tasked to enforce the 1992

law protecting children. They should be the ones to file the criminal

charges against the officers involved,” Atienza said in a statement.

The minor was caught stealing valuables from the house of 51-year-old Gina Erobas.

Close-circuit television (CCTV) footages showed the policemen robbing the house. At least P26,000 worth of valuables were taken.

The policemen did not have a search warrant when they raided the house of Erobas. They also did not file a spot report on the raid.

“We cannot have our very own officers of the law exploiting children, just like Akyat Bahay gangs using kids to break into homes, or drug pushers taking advantage of minors as movers,” Atienza said.

“What the officers did in this case constitutes gross inexcusable ignorance of the law and barefaced negligence,” he added.

Under Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, the policemen may be dismissed from service, jailed and perpetually disqualified from holding public office.

The National Capital Region Police Office relieved more than 1,000 Caloocan City policemen on Friday because of the robbery and the killing of young drug suspects during police operations in the city.