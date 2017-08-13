Charge those linked to illegal drugs entry

Sen. Richard Gordon wants the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to file charges against all individuals involved in the smuggling of P6.4-billion shabu from China.

Gordon, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, on Saturday said the DoJ and PDEA must prosecute the people behind the entry of the 604 kilos of shabu in May that was discovered at a warehouse in Valenzuela City.

Gordon said that he will recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte “a revamp and overhaul of the (Bureau of) Customs, not only of people but (also) procedures.”

“The PDEA and DoJ should have prepared the case already. All of them. They thought we’re just playing (in our investigation),” Gordon said in a radio interview.

“Everyone involved in the handling of the (smuggled) drugs must be charged—from those who are negligent to those who connived to make it happen,” he added.

Gordon was referring to Chinese businessmen Richard Tan and Manny Li whom he ordered detained at the Senate after they were cited for contempt for lying about the shipment’s packing list.

He did not however mention Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and resigned Bureau of Customs (BoC) officials Milo Maestrecampo and Neil Anthony Estrella.

But the senator said Faeldon should resign for his failure to stop the smuggling. He also said Maestrecampo, former Customs Assessment Services director, and Estrella, former Intelligence and Investigation Service director, were remiss in their respective jobs.

Maestrecampo quit after customs broker Mark Taguba claimed that he had been giving bribes to a group of IAS officials to process his shipments.

Estrella resigned on Thursday amid criticism that he failed to detect the entry of the illegal drug shipment.