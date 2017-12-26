Charges to be filed vs those responsible for mall fire – Bello

Authorities will investigate a shopping mall fire in Davao City that killed dozens of people, most of them call center staff from an American firm, to determine responsibility for “appropriate legal action” and compliance with occupational and health standards and fire safety regulations.

“Some people must be held responsible for the senseless loss of lives,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said in a statement on Monday.

“The findings of the investigation shall be submitted directly to me for purposes of determining responsibility and for appropriate legal action,” said Bello, after a fire struck on Saturday, December 23, the NCCC mall, killing 37 people, including staff from SSI, a US-based marketing research firm that leased the building’s top floor.

Bello said that he has ordered officials of the Occupational Safety and Health Center and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) regional office in Davao to immediately dispatch a team tat would look into possible violations of safety and health standards by the NCCC mall management and its operations.

At the same time, Bello said he also directed the DOLE regional office to make an inventory and assessment of the affected workers and employees of the mall so that they may be provided with emergency employment for a period of one month.

“Depending on the assessment of our regional office, we will look into other means by which DOLE can extend further assistance to the victims of the tragic incident,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre announced the inquiry as the government raised the toll to one dead and 38 missing.

“By punishing those responsible, we can set an example to others so that, hopefully, there will be no repetition of those tragedies,” Aguirre said in a statement.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel said that he was open to reviewing the country’s fire safety code to determine whether there was a need to update the law and prevent a similar tragedy.

Pimentel also expressed his condolences to the victims, saying: “I cannot express with words the grief that I share with the families of those trapped inside NCCC. I still hope for the best possible outcome. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this terrible time.”

Pimentel said he would wait for the complete report of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to see if Congress could do something.

There were unconfirmed reports about the supposed lack of ventilation in the building and that that call center employees learned about the fire when it was too late.

“I want to know why they were trapped, and if there is anything we could have done to avoid this,” said Pimentel who also hails from Mindanao.

Republic Act 9514 or the Comprehensive Fire Code of the Philippines was enacted on December 2008, to ensure adherence to standard fire prevention and safety measures, and promote accountability for fire safety in the fire protection service and prevention service.

“I look forward to the report of BFP and see if we need to update our fire safety regulations to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again,” the Senate president said.

‘Terrible tragedy’

“This terrible tragedy has left us with heavy hearts. We offer our condolences and prayers to the families and loved ones of the victims,” SSI chief executive Gary Laben said in the statement.

The company said it has arranged for counselling for its employees, and would support funeral arrangements and set up a fund to assist the bereaved.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, a daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, raised the toll from the tragedy on Monday said that 36 of the 38, two more than previously listed as missing, were found on the SSI floor.

The city’s fire marshal had described the shopping mall as “an enclosed space with no ventilation”, although the authorities said they had yet to determine the cause of the blaze.

The building’s administrators denied on Sunday allegations from survivors that there were inadequate emergency fire exits and that some of them were locked.

“There is no truth to that allegation. In fact as per accounts of those who got out, they were able get out thru the fire exit,” Thea Padua, the mall’s public relations officer, told Agence France-Presse by text message.

The NCCC incident was reminiscent of the 74 workers who perished inside the Kentex Rubber Factory in Valenzuela after it was razed by fire on May 13, 2015, and the House Technology Industry (HTI) factory inside the export processing zone in Gen. Trias Cavite City in February, which also killed several workers and injured more than a hundred others.

The country biggest group of unions, the Associated Labor Unions (ALU), blamed the government for the Kentex and HTI fires.

According to ALU, such incidents could have been avoided had the government learned and applied the lessons from the past.

The labor sector reiterated its position on the need for the revival of the visitorial powers of the labor secretary to enter, unannounced, factories and workplaces 24/7 to ensure government enforcement and employers’ compliance to general labor standards and workplace safety and health standards.

ALU spokesman Allan Tanjusay said that the past fire incidents only showed that the relaxed government enforcement of General Labor Standard and Occupational Safety and Health Standards rules and regulations were not working to protect workers from avoidable mishaps and labor exploitation.

“It is high time to revive the vested visitorial power of the Labor Secretary and to his or her deputized labor officials the power enshrined in the Philippine Labor Code to enter, unannounced, privately owned factories and workplaces anytime to enforce the labor laws and ensure compliance to occupational safety and health standards,” he said.

In the deadliest fire in the Philippines in recent times, 162 people were killed in a huge blaze that gutted a Manila disco in 1996.

