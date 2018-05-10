Charges vs Las Piñas village head confirmed

A partymate of re-electionist Barangay Daniel Fajardo Chairman Roberto Cristobal crossed party lines as he confirmed allegations that the latter has been remiss in his duties and committed acts of corruption.

In a sworn affidavit, the concerned barangay alderman who asked that he not be identified, confirmed all the accusations of fellow Kagawad Demetrio C. Fajardo against Cristobal. Fajardo had said Cristobal did not call a single session for eight straight months from June 2017 to January 2018 but members of the village council were paid honoraria for the said period.

The said Kagawad was the second village council member to testify against Cristobal’s alleged shenanigans.

Earlier, in a sworn affidavit, Barangay Kagawad Alberto Espanto validated the complaint of Fajardo that their barangay chairman did not hold a session from June 2017 to January 2018.

“Ako po si Alberto Espanto, 42, nahalal bilang kagawad noong Oktubre 2013 ng Brgy. Daniel Fajardo, Las Pinas city, ay pinatutunayan na ang sumbong ni Kagawad Demetrio Fajardo, na ‘wala kaming pagpupulong o session na naganap mula Hunyo 2017-Enero 2018, subalit kami po ay patuloy na nakakatanggap ng honorarium’,” Espanto said in his affaidavit.

He also revealed that the pro-Cristobal barangay council was planning to make it appear that it was Fajardo who failed to attend sessions for eight months.

“Noong Marso 13, 2018, nagkaroon po kami ng emergency meeting at doon ay pinagplanuhan na si Kagawad Etring Fajardo (Demetrio) ang hindi uma-attend ng session, taliwas sa katotohanang wala talagang pagpupulong mula noong Hunyo 2017-Enero 2018 (On March 13, 2018, we had an emergency meeting where we planned to make it appear that Kagawad Etring Fajardo had not attended any session),” Espanto further said.

Espanto’s affidavit, dated March 15, 2018, was among the documents submitted by Fajardo to the Complaint Hotline of the Office of the President in Malacañang and to Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Martin Dino, who is now investigating the case.

In his formal complaint before the Department on the Interior and Local Government, Fajardo said Cristobal’s failure to call a session for eight months was in violation of Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code, which requires barangay councils to hold a “minimum” of two sessions a month.

Fajardo said the granting of honorariums was illegal because no sessions were held.

“Considering that there were no barangay sessions from June 2017 to January 2018, there is a grave issue as to how the barangay was able to use, liquidate and account for the necessary expenses. Moreover, how can the barangay function since there was no session?” Fajardo said.

Section 52 of RA 7169 states: “On the first day of the session immediately following the election of its members, the Sanggunian shall, by resolution, fix the day, time, and place of its regular sessions. The minimum number of regular sessions shall be once a week for the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Sangguniang Panglungsod and Sangguniang Bayan, and twice a month for the Sangguniang Barangay.”

Fajardo said Cristobal and his cohorts can be held liable for violation of RA 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and perpetual disqualification from public office.

Honoraria should be released to barangay council members if no session has been called.