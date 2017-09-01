Charice forgets commandment in pursuit of career as Jake

Mom Raquel rumored to present her side in ‘Magpakailanman’

Those who had the chance to watch “Maalaala Mo Kaya” last Saturday, which featured the story of Charice Pempengco—and of course, her transformation into Jake Zyrus today—were taken aback by how her mother Raquel was depicted in the story.

Roving Eye has heard Raquel could not believe that after raising her daughter and giving her everything she could, Charice had accused her of being a bad mother.

It seems Charice had forgotten the commandment “Honor thy father and thy mother.” What could Raquel have done to be treated that way by her own child?

Here’s hoping that the Filipino saying, Matitiis ng anak ang kanyang ina pero ‘di matitiis ng ina ang kanyang anak,” will prevail.

However, word has it that Raquel is ready to tell her version of the story on the rival program of the ABS-CBN drama series via GMA Network’s “Magpakailanman.” Roving Eye tried to seek confirmation from the show’s producers but they have not responded as of press time.

* * *

Roving Eye admires Will Devaughn’s resolve to learn Filipino through the help of his girlfriend Roxanne Barcelo. Will speaks much better than other balikbayan lookers who tried their luck in showbiz.

For someone who doesn’t have a drop of Filipino blood, it’s really amazing how Will has become “Filipinized” in such a short time.

Born to a German mother and an African-American father, he found himself in the Philippines running after an ex-girlfriend who was trying her luck in showbiz here. Long story short, he was the one who ended up with a career.

Since then, he has appeared in such movies as “Desperadas,” “El Presidente” and an international film called “Water Wars” for New Horizons Pictures.

He has also done several TV shows like “Love Spell,” “Bud Brothers,” “Habang May Buhay,” “Dwarfina” and “Indio,” and is currently in the cast of the GMA Network morning show “Trops.”

He and Roxanne just finished the movie “I Found My Heart in Santa Fe,” which will be shown on September 15 in various SM Cinemas as part of CineLokal.