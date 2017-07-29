Charity golf event to benefit Marawi survivors

Viber group JBviberkada will hold the OGOP Golf Tournament today to raise funds for the survivors of the Marawi siege.

Registration opens at 5:30 a.m. while the sequential tee-off begins at 6:30 a.m. at the Villamor Golf Club (VGC) in Parañaque City.

The tournament is open to the public with P3,000 entry fee for non-VGC members and P1,500 for VGC golfers. The tournament will use the Molave system as its format.

Entry fee includes the green fee, caddy fee, buffet lunch and entry to raffle draw.

Tournament director Jeffrey Bernaldez said golfers are encouraged to donate clothes, blankets and other necessities for the survivors of the ongoing conflict in Marawi City.

JBviberkada is a Viber group composed of businessmen, celebrities, golf aficionados, and politicians.

Among the celebrity members of the group who are expected to participate in the charity tourney are John Estrada, John Prats, Tonton Gutierrez, Glydel Mercado, Jayson Gainza, Epy Quizon, Lito Camo, Daisy Reyes, Mengie Cubarubas, and Hyubs Azarcon.

The OGOP Golf Cup will be held in cooperation with the Rotary Club of Sta. Mesa, Win Radio, Rapha Health, Trends & Concepts, NanoFixIt, and Francesca Fu.