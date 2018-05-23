‘Charity must begin at home’

LEPANTO Consolidated Mining Co. (LCM) reported in a general information sheet (GIS) its authorized capital stock stood at 66.4 billion LCM common shares. At a par value of P0.10 per common share, it has an authorized capital of P6.64 billion.

The company divided its authorized capital stock of 66.4 billion LCM common shares into 39.84 billion A shares and 26.56 billion B shares. These were equivalent to 60 percent and 40 percent of 66.4 billion authorized LCM common shares, respectively.

The classification into A and B shares of the capital stock of stock corporations is intended to limit to a maximum of 40 percent the ownership of common shares by foreigners, who are, thus, confined to buying and owning B common shares. Filipinos are allowed to own both classes of common shares.

As of April 2018, Lepanto reported having 27,835 subscribers to 66.376 billion common shares of its 66.4-billion capital stock. Of these subscribers, 22,602 were Filipinos and 5,233 were foreigners.

Of the 22,602 Filipinos who subscribed to 56.251 billion LCM common shares, or 84.746 percent of 66.376 billion subscribed LCM common shares, 18,895 subscribed to 39.815 billion LCM common A shares, or 59.984 percent. Separately, 3,707 Filipinos subscribed to 16.436 billion LCM common B shares, or 24.762 percent.

On the other hand, 5,233 foreigners subscribed to 10.125 billion LCM common shares, equivalent to 15.254 percent of 66.376 billion subscribed LCM common shares.

To sum it up, the percentages of Lepanto’s 27,835 subscribers to 66.376 billion LCM common shares of the company’s 66.4 billion shares of its capital stock total 100 percent.

Quasi-reorganization

Vitarich Corp., which produces animal feeds in its manufacturing plants in Marilao, Bulacan, reported accumulated deficit of P2.289 billion as of Dec. 31, 2017 under “Equity.” It succeeded in trimming its pile of losses down to P2.278 billion by the third quarter of last year, based on a consolidated financial filing.

In a preliminary information statement (PIS), Vitarich said it would hold its annual stockholders’ meeting on June 29, 2018, adding that it expects the owners of 3.054 billion outstanding common shares in the company to attend.

The 10-point agenda of Vitarich’s annual stockholders’ meeting does not show anything about the company’s plan to undertake a quasi-reorganization, which is intended to wipe out its deficit.

Vitarich disclosed on April 25, 2018 an amended plan to undertake quasi-reorganization after this was approved on May 25, 2017 by the company’s 11-person board. But it did not include that in its PIS.

As shown in the posting on the website of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), Vitarich will reduce the par value of its capital stock to P0.38 per common share from P1, but will maintain the company’s outstanding capital stock at 3.054 billion.

At a reduced par value of P0.38 per common share, Vitarich’s outstanding capital of P3.054 billion would drop to P1.161 billion.

Does Vitarich’s quasi-reorganization plan fall under “other matters” in the agenda of its annual stockholders’ meeting? Perhaps, but that is not clear in the company filing.

In a public ownership report, Vitarich named Kormansic Inc. as majority stockholder, directly owning 2.196 billion common shares equivalent to 71.906 percent of 3.054 billion outstanding common shares. It credited public stockholders with 788.669 million common shares, or 25.824 percent. The remaining 69 million common shares, or 2.259 percent, are held by the board and other company insiders.

Due Diligencer’s take

Two listed companies are featured in this space. The common shares of both companies remain traded.

Lepanto common shares closed trading on May 21, 2018 at P0.14, while Vitarich common shares were last traded at P3.22 on the same day, despite the company’s disclosure of a quasi-reorganization plan.

What did traders know about or see in Vitarich that drove the stock to a high of P3.25 on May 21, 2018? Perhaps, they know something that others, particularly the public, don’t.

Meanwhile, here is a food for thought for the public who are accumulating listed common shares issued by family-owned and controlled stock corporations:

Why not use common shares in listed companies as gifts to your house helpers, depending on the number of years that they have been loyal to the family? They may not immediately appreciate the scrips but it is up to you to explain the value of what the paper represents.

The very rich in this country may have long been enjoying the fruits of their investment and what their money could buy. They could also start considering doing charity work without leaving the confines of their homes. The househelps, houseboys, cooks, gardeners, drivers, who have been serving the family well for long years may be good candidates for this kind of appreciation in recognition of their dedication and loyalty.

This is only a suggestion to the ultra-rich Filipino family stockholders who can very well afford this sort of gift to the loyal workers in their household. Can’t they? Just asking.

esdperez@gmail.com