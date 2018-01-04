CHARMING LINKS

Charriol

Charriol, founded in 1983 by French entrepreneur Philippe Charriol, is known for its luxurious timepieces, fine jewelry and accessories, encompassing fragrances, eyewear and leather goods.

In its three newest collections, Charriol highlights its unique style that’s centered around the brand’s much-loved Celtic heritage.

In its Legend Collection, bold metalwork and vibrant chevron openings take center stage, exuding an unmistakable rock ‘n’ roll attitude. Charriol’s insignia is engraved on both thin rings and wider styles, with the signature cable motif woven through each.

Conceived by creative director Coralie Charriol-Paul, the Fabulous collection, on the other hand, mixes up the hallmark twisted cable motif with a scattering of precious stones. Find rubies, rainbow moonstone and citrine intertwined with the signature steel cables and set in different plated metals.

Lastly, the Laetitia collection – named after the younger daughter of the creator – is inspired by the myths of the Roman goddess of happiness. Laetitia presents a collection of finely crafted bangles and rings bejeweled with symbols representing joy, love, nature and eternity. Charriol-Paul also proposed Laetitia in black and steel, offering a unisex look and a rock-inspired edge. These steel cables come adorned with silver décor in a variety of innovative designs, from cubed beads paired with black spinel gemstones to bolder hardware.

Charriol is located at Central Square BGC, Gateway Mall, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Podium, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, SM Mall of Asia and TriNoma.