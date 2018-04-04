Charming,whimsical costume jewelry to match Filipina taste

Despite ever-evolving jewelry trends the world over, majority of Filipinas are perpetually drawn to timeless pieces in gold and silver and classic cuts. This has been local jeweler Kristine Dee’s long-time appraisal of the fine accessories market in the country, even as she is quick to add that Filipinas are neither dull with their choices.

“Most Filipinas are partial to romantic styles and classic pieces, yes, but they also love colors in their accessories,” Dee elaborated in this group interview with The Manila Times.

“And if I may add to that,” her colleague Paul Syjuco joined in, “they love colorful, vibrant and fun jewelry, and they are also unapologetic with their choices. For example, if it’s flowers that they want, they’ll go all out with floral designs.”

As such, with Dee and Syjuco’s combined experience in the local jewelry scene—spanning well over two decades—they expertly decided that the newest European costume jewelry brand to come into the Philippines will shine brilliantly.

The jewelers are referring to their latest venture with two other partner couples—husband and wife tandems, Peejay and Anne Yambao and Arthur and Martha King—called Les Néréides. This is an iconic French costume jewelry brand with a 38-year history.

It was Martha who first encountered Les Néréides, narrating to The Times, “I fell in love with the brand since I first bought [jewelry]from their shop three years ago in Santorini. I immediately thought their pieces are eye-catching with designs well thought-out, and quality craftsmanship,” Martha recalled.

Excited with her buys, Martha showed them to her good friend Anne as soon as she got home from holiday, and from then on, they both made sure to visit Les Néréides shops on their travels. Happily, they found the brand all over Europe, America and a few Asian countries.

True blue fans of Les Néréides, the ladies stumbled upon the opportunity to bring it over to the Philippines.

“We learned it was around five years ago that Les Néréides started aggressively expanding in Asia. They were able to select partners early on from Bangkok, Hong Kong and Singapore, but hadn’t found anyone from the Philippines. About the same time, I emailed them to inquire about a bracelet that Anne liked but somehow got into a discussion about bringing the brand here. They liked the our trajectory and principles, which enabled us to win their business,” Peejay, meanwhile detailed.

The next step was to form a local team, which explains Dee and Syjuco’s entry into the group, after the Yambaos and Kings sought their expertise on which of the collections will succeed in the Philippines.

As soon as they saw the pieces, Dee and Syjuco understood why the brand appealed to Anne and Martha: besides their aesthetics, Les Néréides’ pieces are crafted following techniques used on fine jewelry.

Designed in France, every ring, earring, bracelet and necklace of this brand are proudly handmade by select artisans. Made of malleable brass, the piece are gilded with 14k fine gold, allowing them to meld perfectly in the execution of elaborate designs.

“With this, we can therefore say that there are no two pieces that are exactly alike among their collection since every pieces is painstakingly made by hand,” Peejay shared.

Whimsical, soulful, sophisticated and feminine, according to theam are the best words that describe Les Néréides. Impressively, they chose a total of 350 pieces to comprise the inaugural collection from eight different collections.

Among them is the iconic “Ballerina” collection, which Dee felt would resonate with women of all ages, and the Le Monet collection which mimics the works of French impressionist Claude Monet.

As Les Néréides is named after the sea nymphs of Greek mythology, Syjuco also indulged in the brand’s vast ocean-inspired collections and brought pieces he thought will appeal to sea-loving Filipinas.

Finally, there is much to choose from for Filipinas who love flowers as Les Néréides is abundant with colorful garden designs.

Les Néréides Manila’s kiosk is currently located at the ground level of Greenbelt 3, Ayala Center, Makati City.