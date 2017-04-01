Charo Santos-Concio launches leadership book

Considered as television’s consummate storyteller via the long-running drama anthology Maalaala Mo Kaya, top media executive and actress Charo Santos-Concio officially launched her book My Journey: The Story of an Unexpected Leader on March 29 at Rockwell Club in Makati City.

Graced no less by ABS-CBN Corporation chairman Gabby Lopez and Ernie Lopez, president and CEO of ABS CBN Publishing Inc., which proudly prints the title, Santos-Concio said that her memoir is aimed at inspiring women to for their dreams no matter how impossible they may seem.

As such, using her personal journey as guileless country lass to beauty queen, from award-winning actress to one of the most powerful women in Philippine media, Santos-Concio merges memoir with leadership advice.

My Journey: The Story of an Unexpected Leader spans the author’s simple childhood in Mindoro up to her retirement as ABS-CBN’s first woman president.

Part biography, part self-help, the book is unique in its take on leadership as Santos-Concio treats the subject with a nurturing tone—a far cry from the aggressive stance that many believe is the defining quality of leadership. Unafraid and unashamed to admit her fears and foibles, she reassures readers that there is power during times of uncertainty and self-doubt.

A full feature on Charo Santos-Concio’s latest accomplishment will run on the cover of The Sunday Times Magazine on Easter Day, April 9.