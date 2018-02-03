Charter amendments and elections

First of 2 parts

THE Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes and laws continued its public hearing on Thursday, inviting a former Supreme Court justice, academic scholars, former constitutional commission members, and several incumbent executives to carry on the discussion on constitutional amendments. This committee, chaired by Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, is supposedly conducting a “public hearing.” How come nobody from the public is being asked for his views? Is the opinion of an ordinary Filipino considered mediocre as compared to that of these so-called “experts”?

The viewpoints of the resource persons were so diverse and at times clashing. There were even times, in my own opinion, that the issues raised were mundane and immaterial, if not totally ludicrous.

No to Charter change

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Vicente Mendoza suggested to try total decentralization and not federalism. He said: “Nor do I think that this is the right time even to propose such an amendment because this is not the constitutional moment for making it.” When is the right constitutional moment then?

Justice Mendoza’s opinion was shared by Commissioner Christian Monsod, a 1986 Con-com member and also a former commissioner of the Commission on Elections (Comelec). Monsod bats for regional decentralization and proposed that it is the better way to federalization.

University of the Philippines professor Clarita Carlos was also of the opinion that Charter change is not necessary. She said that setting term limits and prohibiting political dynasties is in fact unconstitutional. Carlos said, “The power is in your hands and the power is in the ballot.” She added that the reality is if a politician has the money and the political organization, then he is bound to win. When is the right time to change the constitution? Her answer is rather poetry to the ear, “No one has the answer on when we are going to change.”

Well, as a UP alumnus myself, I remember our battlecry – “Kung hindi tayo kikilos, sinong kikilos? Kung hindi ngayon, kailan pa?” I think the time to act is now. Let us amend the Constitution and be agents of change.

Yes to federalism

Two incumbent provincial governors, Hermilando Mandanas (Batangas) and Jesus Crispin Remulla (Cavite), are both in favor of a shift to federalism. Their outlook is brilliant in the sense that it touches the ground and is reflective of the people’s will. Mandanas espouses amending the constitution through a people’s initiative. Charter change will be truly participatory and inclusive if the people are involved.

Mandanas bemoaned, “Dapat tanggapin na ng kongreso – Senate po at saka ng House of Representatives – na meron ng enabling law, na pwede na talaga na ang mga taong bayan, ayon sa konstitusyon xxx ay talagang mag susog, magpasana, magpaabot, mag propose ng amendments.” (“It should be accepted by Congress – Senate and House of Representatives –that there is already an enabling law, that allows the people, in accordance with the Constitution xxx to make amendments, to pass, and propose amendments.”)

Remulla is more forthright in his discourse. He will give Charter change a chance because he now knows the problem of the local government. He said that he came from Congress, had worked in Malacañang during the time of President Joseph Estrada, and was not directly in touch with the grassroots. But it was only now, as a provincial governor, that he realized the real problems of the countryside, he said.

He quipped, “Oligarchs returned in the 1987 Constitution.” There is a need to decentralize the government into a federal system. “Walang papasang batas na lakihan ang pondo ng local government kasi may interes din ang kongres, may interes ang senado. May pork barrel, eh!” (“No law will be passed to increase the allocation of local government because Congress has an interest in it, the Senate has its own interest. There is pork barrel!”)

Assistant Secretary Jonathan Maglaya of the Department of Interior and Local Government was at the hearing. However, his version of federalism, as I dissected it two weeks ago, is pro-politician and not pro-people. The draft Constitution of the Federal Republic of the Philippines, as proposed by the Federalism Institute, was his handiwork. Seemingly, it expands the power of the politicians and lacks the truly needed solutions to the problems of Philippine society.

People’s version of federalism

I devoted the last two issues of this column to an academic analysis of the people’s version of federalism. That version is called the Mamamayang Filipino Federal Model (MFFM) of the Republic of the Philippines. MFFM consists of the political structure on the national (federal) level and the local (state/regional) level.

Former senator Jose Lina, Jr., during the Senate hearing, manifested his objections on attempts to amend the Constitution. Instead, he opined that the President himself has the power to reorganize the government and that these changes can be done through mere executive orders. Lina suggested: “Reduce the number of regions to 11 or 12, to make them more viable.” This was, in reality, one of the features of MFFM.

Under the MFFM, the Philippines shall be subdivided into 10 to 13geo-political jurisdictions, to be considered as independent states or regions and consisting of contiguous provinces and/or cities.

More so, the indigenous peoples (IP) of the Philippines shall likewise be ably represented in the national parliament. Philippine Statistics Authority data from the 2010 census showed that the IPs numbered to about 8.06 million. Thus, using the same parliamentarian/population ratio as envisioned in the MFFM, they can elect eight representatives to the national parliament.

It might seem a coincidence but President Rodrigo Duterte is rooting for IP representation in a federal form of government. In the Panagtagbo Alang sa Kalinawug Kalambuan: An Indigenous Peoples Leader’s Summit in Davao City, also on Thursday, the President declared that IPs should be represented by their own IPs.

In the same event, the President reiterated his promise to step down once a federal system is in place. He promised to step down on his fourth year if federalism will not move. He suggested a hybrid system – citing that of Hong Kong. He mentioned anew the specter of war if the form of government will not be changed. “I am just avoiding war. If you do not give it, we will have war. x xx by 2020, I assure you I will step down, if it calls for a new election.”

Will this be taken as a cue by the detractors of the President to fully block a shift to federalism? If federalism will not be a reality, then the President will be a goner by 2020.

Elections? That is a totally different, but related, issue.

