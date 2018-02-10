Charter amendments and untrusted elections

Last of 2 parts

ONE major broadcast station reported last week that an executive of a premier local government unit gathered the city’s constituents and apprised them about federalism. Thereafter, a survey was conducted on the citizenry’s pulse on the same issue. Would you believe that they used the Mamamayang Filipino Federal Model (MFFM) survey form? I succinctly discussed that MFFM survey form in my previous columns.

Well, that was an accolade to the drafters of the MFFM. There must be something right in this MFFM and the process being pushed by the people’s organizations behind this federal model. Otherwise, nobody would mind it.

I mentioned last week that the issue of elections is entirely different from that of federalism. However, I cautioned that no matter what form of government we have, it will be unavailing and futile if we continue to use an unworthy automated election system (AES).

Exercising an expired option

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced last week that holding a plebiscite for the Charter change initiative this coming May 2018, as proposed by the House of Representatives, would be impossible because of time and budget constraints. Comelec acting chairman Robert Lim said that if Congress were to give them time to hold a public bidding, then they could do it in three to four months. “Our problem is [that]under the Constitution we have to conduct a plebiscite not earlier than 60 days nor later than 90 days so we have to comply with public bidding rules,” he added.

Is this the same Robert Lim that we are hearing? We knew all along, and we believe, that actions speak louder than words.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez revealed in a media interview that all sitting commissioners voted unanimously in December 2017 to purchase Smartmatic’s vote counting machines (VCMs). This was done under the helm of acting chairman Lim, prior to his retirement on February 2, 2018.

For the 2019 midterm polls, the Comelec is buying 97,000 VCMs from Smartmatic worth P2.21billion.The election commission has decided to purchase the VCMs it leased during the 2016 presidential polls by exercising its “option to purchase,” which is in fact already expired. The May 2019 elections is still some 14 months away. Why resort to an expired “option” when there is still ample time for a requisite public bidding?

“Basically, what happened was the commission decided that it would be in the best interest of the electoral system kung bibilhin nalang natin yung mga makinang nirentahan natin nung nakaraang halalan (if we will just buy the machines we leased during the last elections). Malaki ang tinipid natin kasi nga na lease na natin siya (We saved a lot of money since we already leased them) before and we’re just basically getting the ones that we rented before,” Jimenez said in the same interview.

We saved a lot of money from this deal? Oh, come on. Are you kidding us, Mr. Jimenez? For the information of everyone, the Filipinos already paid more than P8 billion just for leasing these VCMs from Smartmatic. Adding P2.21 billion to it makes it more than P10 billion for some 97,000 machines – translating to about P103,093 per VCM. Too much for a seemingly untrusted machine.

VCMs cannot be trusted

Since 2010, information technology (IT) experts have pointed out the technical deficiencies and security flaws of these Smartmatic-supplied machines. First, we have the precinct count optical scanner (PCOS) machines, which eventually became the object of “hocus-pocos” allegations. The PCOS was subsequently replaced by the VCM, apparently a voting machine with the same innards as the PCOS but labeled with a different name.

Can we trust the voting machines? While the Comelec sings hosannas to the “accuracy” and “trustworthiness” of the VCMs, IT purists and e-election experts are raising hell to trash these machines.

A recent presentation done by the camp of former senator Bongbong Marcos showed that the VCMs did something extraordinary – superimposing “squares” on the chosen votes on the ballot image. As part of the IT community that have closely monitored election events since 2010, I believe that this is tantamount to ballot-tampering. This is in fact punishable by law.

Section 35 of Republic Act 8436, as amended by RA 9369, lists down the prohibited acts and penalties, whether or not the said acts affect the results. These include tampering with official ballots and altering any computer data, among others.

As it is, the voting machine scans the official ballot fed into it. Once scanned, it takes a snapshot of the official ballot and stores the image in the memory card. The captured image of the ballot is deemed the equivalent electronic ballot. Putting additional markings on it is thus considered tampering.

PH can make its own AES

The Philippines is teeming with IT professionals. These professionals are in demand both here and overseas. What is keeping us from using a Filipino-developed AES?

I can still remember that the father-and-son team of Mr. Arnold Villasanta developed a voting system consisting of a tablet mounted on a fixed pedestal capable of scanning a shaded ballot. The interface and functionalities of the Villasanta system is much better than that of Smartmatic’s. The financial cost is a mere fourth of the VCM. Unfortunately, Mr. Villasanta had no financial capacity to mass produce the system. Given the chance, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) should nurture this election system.

The DOST is mandated by law to set aside an Invention Guarantee Fund (IGF) with the Development Bank of the Philippines to be made available to Filipino inventors. The Inventors and Invention Incentives Act of the Philippines also established an Invention Development Assistance Fund (IDAF).

The Villasanta election system can be regarded as a Filipino invention and thus be a beneficiary of the IGF and the IDAF.

By the way, Commissioner Al A. Parreño has been chosen as the new acting chairman of Comelec following Lim’s retirement early this month. Also, Director Teopisto Elnas Jr. was designated by the Comelec en banc as the Project Management Office (PMO) head. The PMO is the unit which is primarily responsible for the implementation of the poll body’s AES. We need to be vigilant and scrutinize the actions of these newly designated personalities.

Let us continue our fight for Filipino ingenuity towards trusted elections. Sounds good for a slogan – “Fight for FITE.”

