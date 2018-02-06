Charter provision for Judicial and Bar Council must be reviewed

One of the surprise public discoveries from the exhaustive and exhausting House committee hearings on the impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno is that the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) is far from effective as a filter for screening and recommending appointees to the judiciary.

The council is a creation of the 1987 Constitution, and is distinct from the provisions of the 935 and 1973 Constitutions for the appointment of members of the judiciary.

The explicit provisions are:

1. Article VIII, Sec. 8: “A judicial and Bar Council is hereby created under the supervision of the Supreme Court, composed of the chief justice as ex-officio chairman, the secretary of justice and representatives of the Congress as ex-officio members, a representative of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, a professor of law, a retired member of the Supreme Court and a representative of the private sector.”

2. Article VIII, Sec.9: “The members of the Supreme Court and judges of lower courts shall be appointed by the President from a list of at least three nominees prepared by the Judicial and Bar Council for every vacancy. Such appointments need no confirmation.”

It was thought that the Council would facilitate the appointment of more worthy appointments to the judiciary, including new members of the Supreme Court.

But the results so far are dubious. Today, there are many justifiable questions about the effectiveness of the council, and its envisioned independence from the President and Congress.

Questions are being raised especially on how lawyer Maria Lourdes Sereno was first appointed as associate justice of the High Court, and about how later she was elevated by President Benigno Aquino 3rd to the post of chief justice of the Supreme Court.

The questions have serious basis. The first is how she got appointed associate justice of the Supreme Court without her providing the JBC with the required Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) when she was in the government service, and without spending a single day on the bench sitting as a judge.

The second is how CJ Sereno made it to the list of nominees for chief justice, and how she cleared the various requirements by the JBC, such as her past SALNs and her performance in the standard psychological tests conducted by a psychiatrist and a psychologist for the JBC.

Yet, for all of Sereno’s shortcomings, President Aquino went over the heads of the other candidates to bestow upon her the post of chief justice.

This episode is clearly no credit to the Judicial and Bar Council.

Is the JBC competent enough to make a worthy listing of nominees for vital posts in the judiciary? Did it fall victim to the rampant politicization of everything and the cronyism during the administration of Noynoy Aquino?

If it could not do the job then, can it do the job now?

Or, would it be better to pursue a new constitutional provision that would remove or change the JBC, when the Constitution is amended or revised as planned?

The experience with President Aquino and his administration should be studied as a learning experience and litmus test for our system of screening nominees for vacancies in the judiciary.

The composition of the JBC should be reviewed and studied. It should be asked whether the presence of congressional politicians in the council steers the selection process toward political cronyism.

Likewise, the membership of the sitting justice secretary in the council looks anomalous. Leila de Lima was Aquino’s justice secretary when Lourdes Sereno miraculously emerged from the JBC selection process.

Finally, a tough question must be asked blatantly: Does being the classmate of the President make a candidate a more meritorious choice than one who is not?

Does the JBC consider the possibility that it is assigning to vital posts in the judiciary veritable puppets of the President?

Mistakes in the past must be frankly acknowledged and corrected.

A better vetting process for judicial nominees should be developed as one proposal when the Constitution comes up for revision.