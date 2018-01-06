Charter reform move is deceptive, dishonest, misguided

Proponents of a cancellation of the 2019 mid-term elections and the extension of the term of President Duterte should realize, first, that they are changing the known objective of constitutional reform, and second that they are redirecting it into an entirely new and uncertain territory.

When Charter change through Congress acting as a constituent assembly was first proposed and discussed publicly, it was explicitly advanced as an economical way for amending the Constitution. Then it was also argued that the assembly would be an expedient way for effecting a major shift in our constitutional system – from a unitary system of government, which we now have, to a federal system of government.

Some supported the idea of a constituent assembly on the understanding that Charter reform would concern itself wholly with the structural shift to federalism, and that the resultant deliberations during the reform process will fully discuss the merits or demerits of federalism as a new constitutional design for the Philippines in the 21st century.

For Speaker Alvarez and Senate president Pimentel to now turn around and declare that the constituent assembly will tackle additionally the prospect of canceling the mid-term elections in 2019, and of extending the term of President Duterte is, in our view, rank deception and a shock to the nation.

In truth, the issue of convening Congress as a constituent assembly has not yet been debated and decided on by the Congress in either House. And no definite agenda or reform process has been adopted yet.

All we really have at this point are reform ideas and procedural suggestions advanced by some interested parties.

There have been a lot of public statements and press releases in the media. There is plainly no consensus on anything. No one has gotten wiser.

If the idea of Speaker Alvarez and Senate President Pimentel is to inveigle President Duterte into supporting the Charter reform initiative, they are probably mistaken. The President has said several times he is not interested in extending his term of office, and that he fully supports the holding of the mid-term elections in 2019, as prescribed by the Constitution. And this President, as we know, is not for turning.

To thwart the Constitution through Charter reform, and under false pretenses, is misguided, and is a disservice to the nation. It will take the country into uncharted waters. It will swerve us away from the constitutional course, which is already working and paying off in substantial national dividends.

Already, there are suggestions by one lawyer that the term of Vice President Leni Robredo and other officials should also be extended, if Duterte’s term is extended.

Let’s get serious. Charter reform is not kindergarten politics.

Proponents of this “no-el” and term exctension should desist. They should, instead, attend to their public responsibilities.

This reform enterprise will only result in a setback for both constitutional reform and the push for federalism.