Charter review over ‘by July’

Former senator Aquilino Pimentel Jr. on Thursday said they expect to complete the review of the Constitution before the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte in July.

“Basically, they want us to submit the proposal by June toward the end of July [2018] so the President can already report the results of the consultative committee recommendations for Congress to take up,” according to Pimentel.

“I think that was the most important thing that they want us to take up,” the veteran lawmaker said as a 19-member review panel held its first meeting also on Thursday to tackle the workflow and timeline for the review.

Pimentel called for more women, indigenous people and marginalized sector representation in the panel “to hear the broader sector of our society and give their inputs on the proposal.”

“I want to emphasize that even as I am an advocate of federalism, it doesn’t mean that we don’t have to listen to those who don’t believe that we should have a federalist structure. Because… democracy is all about [hearing all sides],” he said.

There are still six slots available in the panel but this number would still be subject to the discretion of the President, Pimentel said.

Duterte had appointed only 19 members to the consultative body on Charter change, including top magistrates, lawyers and members of the academe and former officials.

Former Chief Justice Reynato Puno was appointed as head of the body.

Pimentel said he would urge the consultative committee that all deliberations should be open to the public and the media to ensure transparency in the administration’s effort to review the Charter.

“There should be no secret deliberations. We are a free country and therefore the freedom of speech and of the press must already be exercised by the people now,” he added.

Thursday’s meeting was not open to the media and tight security was implemented at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.