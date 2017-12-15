Chat, Flery and phantom commissions

I CANNOT now recall when I might have first met Charito “Chat” Planas, who left for a better world last December 7.

But when I edited Malayang Pilipinas, our issue of February 28, 1978, listing the 21 Laban candidates for the Batasan in Metro Manila, carried this thumbnail sketch of her: “Charito L. Planas – Remarkable civic leader and philanthropist; relentless defender of the oppressed and the poor; lawyer and political detainee. Ninoy Aquino [who headed the 21]calls her `our Joan of Arc,’ and hails her `fortitude and patriotism, tested in the teeth of oppression’.”

Sen. Lorenzo M. Tañada was the general campaign manager in what he called “a mad adventure.”

Macoy would lift press restrictions, in his game of pretend, as he harbored grudges—remember the oft-told tales of Nalundasan and Tibo Mijares?—during electoral exercises such as the 1978 polls although from the onset of martial law, some of us openly pamphleteered, led by Uncle JovySalonga, with his regular messages of hope.

For Tanny Tañada, it was Resist! Resist! Resist, also from the start, not giving Macoy the benefit of the doubt, while much of the nation of sheep did.

I do recall that when I was in the US in 1982 (which was when I met Ninoy for the first and only time, in Boston), as a US State Department human rights grantee, I met Chat, for the first time also, in Washington, D.C. (There I also met gutsy and cash-strapped freedom fighters Walden Bello, Dante Simbulan and Severina Rivera, if my fading memory is true.)

Not self but country

For Chat and Justice Flery, non sibised patriae. Not self, but country. Our rotten luck to be with politicians who rush to join the PDP-Laban juggernaut, thinking of the next elections, not the next generation.

That Flery was and is not talked about negatively in coffee shops is one measure of her integrity. Who in the Supreme Court are talked about the most today? Sad that its housekeeping intrams have gone out.

Goodbye and thank you, Chat, which I also would like to say to Justice Flerida (I assume the name came from Florante at Laura) Ruth Romero. I got to know her up close in the Palace Guest House in 1986. I met her first, pre-1986, in UP’s Malcolm Hall, one of the few hospitable and welcoming venues open to one such as I, whose head was not properly and tightly screwed on; I openly labelled Macoy “a criminal genius”, for the world to hear. Flery, not a whiff of scandal was she linked to. Times may not really have changed.(?)

On May 10, 1982, Macoy accepted the resignation of all 14 Supreme Court justices, for corruption; we had no high court for almost a week Maybe the justices had not even known they had resigned. (Like Erap who was told by the SC he had resigned: “I did?”— he wondered in shock.) At the time Macoy’s word was gospel; we were the infidels who did not like being caged. In 1981, he “lifted” martial law, giving us a wider cage in which to roam.

But, fire all in a supposedly corrupt office, as Digong threatened, is a negative and half-baked measure. It may be a necessary, but not a sufficient, response. What about the indispensable positives? Like improving salt-mine conditions, such as providing better pay (not only to the armed services), health care and pension programs, the secret elsewhere. Prosecuting all (save those allied with the administration) would not work. Due process and equal protection matter.

Last August, Digong named and shamed seven judges and countless local executives and active and retired police officers. Have they been charged and given due process? Excluding of course those whose metabolism has been fatally affected by bullets.

What to do with BNPP

While threatening to erase a commission, what has happened to the widely publicized Presidential Constitutional Commission announced last August? And the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission created early last October under EO 43? Who are the commissioners? What have they done? How much is it costing us? Zero input from my frustrated studes who uniformly reported that the presidential scheme is in some backburner.

Reported, however, to be due this week is the administration decision on what to do with the Philippine Nuclear Power Plant in Bataan. As chair of the Cabinet committee on it in 1986, and thereafter, in the counterpart Senate committee, I cling to our finding that the plant is beyond economic repair but am prepared to listen.

Then there is the NIMBY factor. Not in my backyard, baby. There will be stiff resistance wherever located. Survival is the first law of mankind. Baseball manager Leo Durocher would take the airplane seat nearest the exit, a small advantage but he would take it.

In the case of a Fukushisma-type accident, can we respond adequately, given our puede na culture and mentality? What will satisfy us could be unacceptable in perfectionist Japan, where I was again in 2008; another world altogether. Clean, no traffic jams, no borloloyed dyipnis and trikes, hallmarks galore of a backward third-world society.

A train left 20 seconds before it should have and the Japanese operator heard about it, and how. He had to apologize. We are relaxed and laid-back, to a fault. But we can function with the hardworking Japanese and the relaxed Indonesians, for basketball, not a game for bantams though.

In 2023, when I may no longer be around, basketball is supposed to “come home.” Why “home?” When it happens, I hope our team will be coached by a Pinoy. After decades of the Fajardos, Silvas, Riuses, Dalupans and Ouanos, we cannot even produce a Pinoy coach? We should moderate our expectations and work hard at other things. I was thrilled for instance to see a Leyte lass (Hillary Diane Anadles, 18) win for her video Relativity and Equivalence of Reference Frames, whatever that means (I am just a lowly human rights lawyer). Same when I read in the Prologue of Sidney Sheldon’s Mistress of the Game that Lexi Templeton, with a “killer body . . . wanted to do justice to her vintage Monique Lhuillier gown, . . .” Monique’s Mom, Amparito, was another Kulasa classmate of my Dulce, if my info is accurate.

‘9 scorpions in a bottle’

Anyway, today, more exciting than any hardcourt duel is what is going on in the SC. I am reminded of what is said in the US about its SC, said to comprise “nine scorpions in a bottle,” who “are very quiet there, but it is the quiet of a storm center.” Both these epigrams are attributed to Holmes. We also know from American case law that judges must be men of fortitude, able to thrive in a hardy climate, which assumes, for a dissenter(the elegant J.

Jackson), that they are not like you and me.

I have kept calling our enterprising Jomar Canlas as the 16th justice as he keeps getting inside info with amazing regularity, as if he were with the 15. Is the SC disturbed at all by the repeated leaks? A mortal sin of omission?

No probe? The regular leaker should be impeached and convicted. Confidentiality is a rung above collegiality.

The problem with leakage is that it chills candid expressions of differing devil’s advocate-type opinions, which might be misappreciated by the public and put a justice in a bad light. The quality of rulings may suffer as no one welcomes unfair prejudicial publicity. Context, per Louis Nizer, is the most important word in the English language. Again, I seem to be the only one raising a foolish question, aren’t I?

I only join the hooting throng when it comes to the Marcoses, established beyond a peradventure to be gross human rights violators and kleptocrats in more than one jurisdiction.

Otherwise, as one of the several lawyers of Hubert Webb (I had a cameo role in his case), I know the perils of trial and conviction by pervasive, prejudicial publicity. So, let us see what certain hearings will establish and take a stand when all the evidence is in, not before.

Is it the theory that PNoy and Janet Garin plotted, ssssshhhhh, to make money by risking the safety of countless Filipinos? Doesn’t money come unbidden to one in power, if he has the tummy for it?

Pnoy et al.., with tongues hanging out, saying “let’s make a killing (literally and figuratively)? C’mon, tell me another.

Once again, I wish for Digong to succeed but his Fire! Aim! Ready! style—no regard for honor and dignity—is not in our best interest. On federalism, again, we’re on the same page.