Cheaper water for Taytay urban poor

More than 3,000 residents of an urban poor community in Taytay, Rizal will pay lower water rates after Manila Water Co. finishes a pipe-laying job by the end of October this year.

The Ayala-led utility firm has started laying a 380-linear meter pipe in Purok 7 Lupang Arenda, a resettlement area in Taytay. The resettlement area hosts a total of 19,000 families.

During the groundbreaking for the project on Wednesday, Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) chairman Terry Ridon said the new pipe will slash water rates to P13 to P15 per cubic meter (cu) from P50 per cu, or nearly P400 a month in savings which the beneficiary families can use to pay for other basic needs.

The project is part of the Manila Water 760 Tubig Para Sa Barangay, which began since its inception in 1998, in coordination with the PCUP, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), and the local government of Taytay.

Ridon said the beneficiary families actually applied for individual water connections in 2015, because of the atrocious rates levied by the local water service providers, a development which he intends to replicate in marginalized areas grappling with high water rates form local water providers and cooperatives.

The vision is to apply the system—for both water and electricity connections—in all government relocation sites.