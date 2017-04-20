Chechen leader denies arrest of gays

MOSCOW: Chechen strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov denied Wednesday that any homosexuals have been arrested in his Russian Caucasus republic, dismissing media reports about alleged abuse of gays. “Provocative articles about Chechnya (have) reported so-called arrests,” Kadyrov said in an exchange with Russian President Putin, cited by Russian news agencies. Late last month the Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported that hundreds of members of the LGBT community, particularly gay men, had been detained and tortured. Chechnya is a conservative society where homosexuality is considered taboo, and gays are at risk of being killed by relatives. The newspaper said local authorities urged the families of those arrested to kill them to “clear their honor”.

AFP