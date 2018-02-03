Check and balance: An evil for corruption

IT continues to intrigue me, this phenomenon of otherwise unrelated social events falling into place, like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. Or – since I have been accustomed to it anyway – like all those various scenarios of montage coming together in one amazingly cohesive whole you call cinema.

The Office of the Ombudsman upholds its decision finding merit in the graft case that House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez filed against Davao del Norte Rep. Antonio Floirendo. Alvarez alleges in his complaint that Floirendo violates Section 3 (h) of RA 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, for continuing to be baoard member of Tagum Agricultural Development Company (Tadeco) despite his election as congressman. Shortly after, the Speaker throws a party quite reminiscent of the one Nero in 64 AD indulged in, fiddling, as the story goes, while Rome burned. Was this a celebration already, too, of that decision approved by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales on January 15?

Infamous birthday party

At any rate, for that Alvarez earns the flak of certain quarters of the media, like this one from Solita Collas-Monsod, who in her characteristic vibrant vitriolic vibe wrote in “To lead a modest life” Inquirerdotnet (January 27, 2018), citing among others:

“Article XI of the 1987 Constitution on the Accountability of Public Officers provides: Section 1. Public office is a public trust… Public officers must at all times be accountable to the people and serve them with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty, and efficiency, … and lead modest lives.’ (emphasis provided)

“In Republic Act 6713, or ‘An Act Establishing the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees…,’ Section 4 (h) says: Public officials and their families shall lead modest lives…. They shall not indulge in extravagant or ostentatious display of wealth in any form.’ (emphasis provided) Further, one of the definitions of corruption is ‘the use of public office for private gain.’

Solita, of course, is referring to the grand features of the much-ballyhooed 60th birthday celebration of the House Speaker: food and drinks galore all that week long, a free concert on Tuesday with top-rate showbiz performers, spectacular fireworks in the Friday finale event, and a coterie of political luminaries led by President Rodrigo Duterte no less and counting Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, Senate President Koko Pimentel, Representatives Rodolfo Fariñas, Feliciano Belmonte, Jr., Gwendolyn Garcia, etc.

Solita might as well be quoting from the Scriptures, too: “Let him who has no sin cast the first stone.” Has Alvarez no such sin of corruption that he could cast the first stone at Floirendo? Surely, Solita has said as much for an answer.

But, of course, Floirendo contests the Ombudsman finding, contending that RA 3019 should be interpreted along with Article VI, Section 14 of RA 6713, which interpretation, he argues, would absolve him of Alvarez’s charges. The Ombudsman had rejected this defense, but still it will be up for the Sandiganbayan to rule on. And if at all, the arguments constitute pure legalese. The circumstances surrounding its filing by Alvarez concern me most.

Wresting banana monopoly

A source discloses that a close aide of Alvarez who runs a small banana plantation has been salivating over the virtual monopoly of the banana industry in Davao by Congressman Floirendo’s family. A damning of Floirendo at the Sandiganbayan can go a long way in serving one’s long-range objective of wresting that monopoly.

At all events, economic power begets political power, political power serves economic power. The full-blown congressional inquiry into the Floirendo-owned Tadeco is a big giveaway in this regard. The Floirendos must be stripped of their political clout for them to be successfully divested of their economic ascendance.

So, what we have in the Floirendo case is not its purported pursuit of justice but a machination for serving somebody’s political and economic ambitions. This is the point I am trying to drive at. The Speaker did less initiating the charges against Floirendo than putting to good use what I believe is one of the most heinous evils inherent in the Constitution – the principle of check and balance.

Good in theory, check and balance has been terribly bad in practice. Look at what it did to Supreme Court Chief Justice Renato C. Corona. All it needed was this principle for the House of Representatives to initiate impeachment proceeding against him and for the Senate, on the basis of manufactured evidences, convict him – driving him out of the Supreme Court. And then again, wasn’t it check and balance, too, that did in President Joseph Ejercito Estrada? All it needed to deprive him of the presidency was for Chief Justice Hilario Davide to unilaterally declare the post vacant on the basis of an entry in the diary of then Executive Secretary Edgardo Angara to the effect that President Estrada had resigned – which until today Erap denies having done.

So long as check and balance is exercised among officials who are all personally motivated, that principle cannot but be a system for advancing personal interests – as the circumstances of Alvarez’s filing of the graft case against Floirendo would tend to show.

Aside from the covetousness by a close aide of Alvarez toward the Floirendos banana monopoly in Davao, there, too, is the plum prize of the House speakership up for grabs in the tiff. In the current congress, Tonyboy landed in the shortlist reportedly prepared by the President for that post. Though the numbers ultimately went to Alvarez’s favor, Floirendo has not for once lost sight of the speaker’s seat. Alvarez must necessarily fear Floirendo trying it one more time – and succeeding, too, the next time around.

In the name of check and balance

The earlier Floirendo is gotten rid of, the happier Alvarez must be. And that trick, the Ombudsman decision can very well do – all in the name of check and balance.

A more scrupulous prosecutor would think more than twice before filing those charges against Floirendo, who’s got powers, too. But Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales seems to have not much choice. Impeachment proceedings against her can be a matter of course. If the House can do it to the Chief Justice (CJ Lourdes Sereno is under an ongoing impeachment trial), all the easier can it do it to a lesser person in the judiciary.

Morales can’t afford undergoing a similar fate. She is due for retirement just months from now. If she gets the ire of Alvarez and gets impeached, she can lose all the perks of retirement, all the benefits appertaining to a retiree with a clean slate. Just too bad for Tonyboy, he becomes the sacrificial lamb for saving the Ombudsman’s neck.

Let this then be food for thought for the congressional constituent assembly being proposed to amend the constitution. Too many sins, too much corruption have already been committed in the name of check and balance. Be done with this evil. Just let the Legislature legislate, the Executive implement and the Judiciary judge. After all is said and done, the ultimate power check of government resides in the people.