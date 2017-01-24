‘Check Drug Price Reference Index to protect public’

Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno on Tuesday ordered all local government units (LGUs) to refer to the latest edition of the Drug Price Reference Index (DPRI) for their 2017 drugs and medicines procurement. DPRI lists the ceiling prices of essential medicines for government bidding and procurement set by the Department of Health (DOH) for all national and local government health facilities and government agencies. “I call on all local chief executives (LCEs) to ensure consumer protection from overpricing as well as to facilitate access to quality and essential medicines. Health remains to be the greatest wealth,” Sueno said. He also urged LCEs to ramp up their local health programs noting that Filipinos are now getting more and more health-conscious as reported in a recent Pulse Asia survey. The study result says ‘staying healthy’ is what most Filipinos are highly concerned with.