CHECK ON TREASURE HUNTING ACTIVITY IN BAGUIO ORDERED

BAGUIO CITY: Mayor Mauricio Domogan has directed Edgar Victorio Olpindo, city engineer, and offices concerned to inspect the treasure-hunting activity at the Baguio Convention Center. Eliseo Cabusao Jr., has secured a permit from the National Museum and the City Council to look for treasure at the local landmark which is currently undergoing rehabilitation. But Domogan said the safety and stability of the convention center’s structure is of paramount consideration and will be upheld if it is found that the treasure hunting activity is inimical to the building’s structure. The mayor also wanted to find out if the activity will cause any delay to the time-table of the convention center’s rehabilitation. He said the treasure hunter is set to share 35 percent to the city, 30 percent to the National Government should treasure be found at the site. Cabusao believes these are truckloads of buried gold bars that were part of the loot left by Japanese soldiers during World War II as told to him by a Japanese soldier.