Checklist!

What to wear on Chinese New Year’s Eve

• The Chinese believe that New Year’s Day sets the tone for the rest of the year, and wearing new clothes from head to toe [including underwear]symbolize a new beginnings and fresh hopes. Quick! There’s still time to shop for tonight!

• No matter the color of the year, the Chinese always consider red to be the color of luck as it believed to scare away spirits and bad fortune. Black and white – symbol of mourning and death – are a no-no during the New Year, so best to stay away from them.

• Nothing red in your closet and no time to shop? Well besides red, other brightly colored clothes can be worn match with the festive and upbeat mood of the celebration.

• For those who want to go with more traditional wear on Chinese New Year’s Eve, the Tang Suit is most popular for men, while the Qipao and Cheongsam are the top picks for women.

• Don’t forget to finish off your outfit with a smile and lots of optimism as you greet family and friends “Gong Xi Fa Chai” in Mandarin, “Kung Hei Fat Choi” in Cantonese, or “Kiong Hee Huat Tsai” in Hokkien, which all refer to the same four Chinese characters that mean, “Congratulations and be prosperous!”

Sources: chinahighlights.com, chinesenewyear2018.com and fenshui.lovetoknow.com