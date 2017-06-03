CHED asked to close ‘fake’ university

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: Students from different towns in this province, sought the intervention of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Region-I for the closure of a university which they claim is fake.

Darlene Joy Villaruz, a 2nd Year Information Technology student in California University Online Foreign Credentials Evaluation Ideal Center Inc. (CUFCE) told The Manila Times they were duped into enrolling and attending the said school but found out later that it was not accredited by the CHED and not an affiliate of the California University Education in Los Angeles.

Her mother, Ruth Ann Villaruz, sought the help of education agencies and the City Divisions Office for rationalization of the credentials of her daughter and some of her classmates who graduated from a two-year course in the school based here.

In a letter dated May 2, Cherrie Melanie Ancheta-Diego, CHED Director IV, said that CUFCE was not included in their list of Higher Education Institutions issued with an authority to operate in Region I.

The school opened in 2014 but it did not comply with CHED’s for it to be declared as “transnational higher education institution.”

After completing her two-year course at CUFCE, Darlene Joy was about to enroll at the Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University in April to complete her four-year course but was told that the basic subjects she took were not valid.

Ruth Ann and some parents filed a complaint with CHED but the students received threats and harassments, even in the social media.

A letter from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority La Union Director Marissa Alcantara, said the Applied Studies Diploma Program by CUFCE, was also not registered under the Unified Program Registration and Accreditation System of TESDA.

Darlene Joy said they were convinced to enroll because there was no entrance examination, tuition was free and no grade requirements.

A website of the main California University Education based in Los Angeles has also posted a disclaimer proclaiming that CUFCE in San Fernando City, La Union is not in any way affiliated with it as insinuated in latter’s website.

Over 30 students, however, are still attending their classes at the school despite the CHED, TESDA and the California University Education’s disclaimer.