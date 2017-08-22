CHEd backs projects with up to P15M each

THE Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) has announced the reopening of applications for the discovery-applied research and extension for trans/inter-disciplinary opportunities (DARE TO) Grant-in-Aid program, which will finance high-impact research proposals of up to P15 million each for a maximum duration of two years.

With 76 approved research projects during the initial rollout last year, the commission is investing half a billion for around 33 available slots this year.

CHEd Chairman Patricia Licuanan said she is looking forward to the next batch of inventive and high-impact research proposals from different higher education institutions (HEIs) all over the country.

“DARE TO forms part of our continuing efforts to bolster productivity in high-end research and development in the Philippines. We are encouraging our institutions to take part and work together to develop technological innovations,” Licuanan added.

The DARE TO grants aims to stimulate strong collaborative research and innovation ventures and sustainable partnerships for extension activities, giving faculty and staff a chance to participate and contribute in research work.

“What is truly unique with this grant is the focus on building partnerships between institutions for the faster sharing of knowledge and expertise. We are taking this strategic and inclusive approach in building-up the capability of our universities and colleges to produce quality and high-impact research,” the CHEd chief said.

Representing a partnership of HEIs, up to 15 faculty research team members comprised of de-loaded faculty members over the ongoing K-to-12 transition, may take part in the project.

In addition, project proposals are required to be on trans-disciplinary or inter-disciplinary research, which must lead to new patents, new avenues of inquiry and internationally indexed papers.

Further, submissions must have one unifying research platform, such as 1) food production and security, 2) environment, disaster risk reduction, climate change and energy, 3) terrestrial and marine resources: economy, biodiversity and conservation, 4) smart analytics and engineering innovations, 5) health systems, and 6) education for Science, Technology, Engineering, Agri-Fisheries and Mathematics.

Part of the 76 approved research proposals last year included the development, innovation and engineering of zinc oxide nanoparticles for water antimicrobial application, as well as the invention of a small wireless sensor for disaster risk reduction.

Research proposals for the DARE TO grants cycle II must be submitted via the online portal: bit.ly/daretocycle2.

Deadline for applications is on September 15.