‘CHEd chief went on trips sans Duterte approval’

PATRICIA Licuanan, chairwoman of the Commission on Higher Education traveled abroad on “official capacity” without securing approval from President Rodrigo Duterte, Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles claimed on Friday.

Nograles, in a statement, said he gathered documents showing that Licuanan had eight trips abroad without securing a travel authority from Duterte.

According to Nograles, instead of securing the travel authority from the President, Licuanan “delegated herself” as the approving authority for her own requests for “Authority to Travel Abroad.”

Nograles said that under Executive Order 459 (series of 2005), members of the Cabinet and officials of equivalent rank must secure a travel authority from the Office of the President.

The CHEd is an attached agency of the Office of the President.

“Usurpation of the powers of the President? Did CHEd Chairperson Licuanan usurp the power of President Duterte by approving her own travel authority contrary to EO 459?” Nograles asked.

“Grave misconduct is defined by the Supreme Court as flagrant disregard of established rules, among others,” Nograles added.

Nograles said that based on documents obtained by his office, Licuanan allegedly requested for seven “official business” travels and a “personal travel” and spent at least P893,102 in government funds.

The documents, obtained by Nograles from CHEd, showed that Licuanan traveled to Thailand, California in the United States, France, Germany, Singapore, Taiwan and Canada for official business.

Licuanan then went to Singapore for a family vacation on October 27 to November 1 last year.

“For one month in June 2017, Licuanan crisscrossed the globe, traveling to California, USA, then France and then Germany, all listed as official business trips,” Nograles said.

“She even traveled Business Class while our President travels economy,” Nograles added.