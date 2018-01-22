CHEd EXECS VISIT TMTC

Two regional quality assessment teams from the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) visited The Manila Times College (TMTC) on Friday and checked its readiness to offer new undergrad programs beginning academic year 2018-2019. In photo after a day-long inspection and evaluation of TMTC’s facilities and documentary requirements at the Intramuros campus were Education Supervisor 2 Victor M. Castelo (seated, second from right) with his teammates, Dr. Maria Teresa Gonzales and Dr. Armando T. Laguimun, and Education Supervisor 2 Nestor M. Tadena with his teammates Dr. Marmelo V. Abante and Rejan L. Tadeo (seated, second from left). Joining the CHEd teams in the photo were TMTC officials and staff led by Dr. Dante A. Ang, chairman emeritus and president (seated, third from left); Monica V. Ang, senior executive vice president (standing, second from right); Jennifer Jones, program manager (seated, extreme left); and Menchie Bacani, registrar (standing, extreme right).
Please follow our commenting guidelines.