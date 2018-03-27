CHEd expands coverage of free college program

AT least 300,000 students from poor households nationwide will benefit from the government’s Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) program this coming academic year, the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) said on Monday.

CHEd officer-in-charge Prospero “Popoy” De Vera said more than P15 billion has been allocated for the TES program out of the total P40 billion budget for the first year of implementation of the free education law.

“The potential problems in the administration would be in terms of the implementation of the TES because we’re expanding the coverage from about 20,000 now to about 300,000. We have a big number of additional TES beneficiaries,” de Vera told reporters during the formal launch of the implementing rules and regulations of R.A. 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act at the CHEd main office in Quezon City.

“We have to make sure that they [TES beneficiaries] have been tracked properly, paid properly, and that they go to the SUCs [State Universities and Colleges] or LUCs [Local Universities and Colleges] or private schools of their choice,” he added.

De Vera said he sees little problem in the implementation of the free tuition and miscellaneous fees because this has been done in the previous academic year.

“We don’t anticipate a big problem on the tuition and miscellaneous fees because we have one year of practice already. The SUCs have been reimbursed for their first semester tuition already, so they supplied the UniFAST [Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education] board with the necessary documents. We will make sure that the second semester reimbursement will be done before the end of the second semester,” he said.

“The LUCs are going to do it for the first time, so maybe there will be also implementation problems as far as reimbursing the LUCs is concerned,” the CHEd official added.

Of the P40 billion budget for the implementation of the free education law this year, P16 billion was allotted for free higher education in SUCs and CHEd-recognized LUCs; P7 billion for technical vocational education; P15 billion for TES program; P1 billion for student loan program; and P11 million for tertiary education tracking and reporting system.