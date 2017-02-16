CHED grants scholarships for college faculty, staff

THE Commission on Higher Education (CHED) is now accepting nominations for scholarships for graduate studies for academic year 2017-2018.

Public and private higher education institutions can nominate their de-loaded teaching and non-teaching personnel to full local scholarships for master’s or doctoral studies, in which P20,000 and P28,000 monthly living allowance will be provided, respectively, apart from the full coverage of tuition and other fees, among others.

CHED chairperson Patricia Licuanan called on college faculty and staff to take advantage of the rare scholarship program.

“We recognize that the implementation of the K-to-12 is taking a toll on enrollment in our institutions, as well as the teaching loads and income of our faculty. Let’s focus on turning these challenges into opportunities by upgrading their qualifications and skills and keeping them employed. We enjoin all higher education institutions to explore our scholarships and grants, and work together to address these challenges,” Licuanan said.

The scholarship program is open to displaced teaching and non-teaching personnel as well as those separated from employment from their higher education institution because of the K-to-12 program.

Since the full implementation of the K-to-12 program last year, 3,273 personnel have been displaced from their schools. This is significantly lower than the estimated 9,802. In 2016, 6,357 grants were awarded by CHED to help prevent displacement. For this year, the worst-case scenario projection estimates 12,253 personnel will be displaced.

“While we continue to make significant progress in providing wider access to higher education, we are also making unprecedented investments in our faculty and academic institutions. CHED is equally committed to ensuring that this is access to quality education,” Licuanan said.

She said CHED is also accepting applications for the sectoral engagement grants, in which teaching or non-teaching staff may engage in immersion and extension work in industry, civil society, and government partners to align their instruction with actual field practices.

To date, there are 234 engagements from a total of 118 partners that prospective applicants may choose from.

Grantees from private higher education institutions, and/or non-plantilla faculty of state universities and colleges and local universities and colleges who will take part in full-time engagements will receive a non-taxable financial grant ranging from P22,000 to P40,000 per month.

The deadline for the submission of nominations and applications for the scholarships for graduate studies and the second quarter rollout of the sectoral engagement grants is on March 31, 2017.