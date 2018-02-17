CHEd official faces breach of conduct raps over SALN

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed breach of conduct cases before the Sandiganbayan against former Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) Director III Carmelita Yadao-Sison for her alleged failure to declare in six Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) with Disclosure of Business Interest and Financial Connections and Identification of Relatives in the Government Service her husband’s then-business interest in a law firm and for her alleged failure to submit and/or file two SALN within the prescribed period.

In six charge sheets, the Ombudsman accused Yadao-Sison of violating Section 8(A), in relation to Section 11 of Republic Act 6713 (the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees).

The Ombudsman alleged that she “fail[ed]to declare the business interest of her husband… in the law firm… in her sworn Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth [SALN] with Disclosure of Business Interest and Financial Connections and Identification Relatives in the Government Service” for 2005, 2006, 2008, and 2009.

It also alleged that she “fail[ed]to submit and/or file, within the prescribed period, her sworn Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth [SALN] with Disclosure of Business Interest and Financial Connections and Identification of Relatives in the Government Service” for 2007 and 2010, “and to declare the [then-]business interest of her husband… in the law firm” in these two SALN.

The Ombudsman recommended a total of P60,000 bail for the provisional liberty of Yadao-Sison who (based on CHEd’s website) is OIC, Office of the Executive Director IV, Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education Secretariat.

On Thursday, the cases were designated by raffle to the Sandiganbayan’s First Division.

A SALN is a declaration made under oath of assets (lands, houses, cash), liabilities (personal or institutional loans) and business and financial interests of a government official or employee, of his or her spouse, and of his or her unmarried children under 18 years old who are living in their parents’ households.

Under the law, all government officials and employees must submit their SALN within 30 days after they assume office and then on or before April 30 of every year and within 30 days after they separate from the service.