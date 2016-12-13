CHED official urges President to replace Licuanan

A high-ranking official of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on Monday urged President Rodrigo Duterte to appoint an officer-in-charge for the commission who will replace Chairperson Patricia Licuanan, who has been asked by President Rodrigo Duterte not to attend Cabinet meetings.

CHED executive director Julito Vitriolo said the commission should continuously be represented in the cabinet by a head “who enjoys the trust and confidence of the president.”

“Recent events barring Vice President Robredo and madam Licuanan from the cabinet simply points to the fact that they have been removed from their cabinet positions. While Vice President Robredo resigned, Dr. Licuanan continues to hang on which now puts her standing and legitimacy as chair into question,” Vitriolo told The Manila Times. “This also means that the chair has no mandate to lead and all her actions questionable. There is thus a need for the president to appoint now an officer-in-charge or a regular chair who is his alter ego and enjoys his trust and confidence.”

“CHED will be ineffective if it’s not represented in the cabinet and this will cause massive demoralization among officials and staff,” he added.

Vitriolo also asked the President to appoint more officials of the agency, including three commissioners.

Licuanan, who is serving a fixed term that ends in July 2018, has maintained that she will not resign. She was appointed by President Benigno Aquino 3rd in July 2010. She was reappointed as CHED chairman in 2014.

Under Republic Act 7722 or the Higher Education Act of 1994, Licuanan is entitled to a four-year term as chairman of CHED.