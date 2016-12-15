CHED urged to act on Cotabato state college crisis

COTABATO CITY: North Cotabato acting Gov. Shirlyn Macasarte on Thursday reiterated her appeal for the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to intervene on the leadership crisis at Cotabato Foundation College of Science and Technology (CFCST) in Arakan town here. Faculty members have joined students of CFCST on Tuesday who picketed the campus since the first week of December asking for the school president Samsom Molao, to step down in connection with the alleged anomalous transactions involving the school’s funds. They also urged the Commission on Audit to conduct an audit on the CFCST fund. Classes in this state-run agricultural college had been suspended since both students and teachers started their picket more than two weeks ago. Likewise Moro student leaders of various student organizations also called on Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza to help convince CHED to act on the problems now besetting the CFCST.