Chef Bruce’s wife charged with estafa

THE wife of celebrity Chef Bruce Lim was charged with estafa for issuing bouncing checks worth P20 million.

Michelle Katherine Lim issued the checks in January this year as payment of a debt to the complainant, a businesswoman who refused to be named.

The complainant’s lawyers, Willard Yung and Joseph Noel Estrada of the Estrada & Aquino Law, filed the complaint on Thursday.

Mrs. Lim is the president and a stockholder of Mise En Plus Food Inc., a food manufacturing company specializing in ready-to-eat and frozen baked products.

“We hope that by coming out and pursuing this case, the accused and her husband, Chef Bruce Lim, would learn a lesson and stop their fraudulent schemes in order to get money and fund their lifestyle. We hope these cases encourage others to come forward and complain if ever they have experienced the same with the couple.

P20 million is not a small amount and is hard-earned money. They should be made liable under the law,” Estrada said.

The complainant alleged that Mrs. Lim issued four postdated corporate checks of Mise En Plus Foods Inc. and induced her into extending the loan. When the checks were presented for encashment, three of them were dishonored.

Despite repeated demands by the complainant, Mrs. Lim failed and refused to pay the amount covered by the said checks.

On September 27, San Juan City Prosecutor’s Office issued a resolution recommending the filing of information against Mrs. Lim for violating Batas Pambansa 22 or the Anti-Bouncing Check Law. The City Prosecutor found probable cause to hold Mrs. Lim liable for four counts of violation of Batas Pambansa 22 for issuing four UCPB checks.

The case is now pending before San Juan City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 57, and is set for arraignment and preliminary conference on November 9.

According to the complainant, Mrs. Lim asked her to lend her P20 million in November last year.

“I was very reluctant at first since she was asking for a very huge amount of money. To convince me, she assured me that she will pay the amount in full, plus 2.5 percent monthly interest within two months. She told me that she was confident that she will return my money,” the complainant said.