Chelsea inks deal with Japan firm for 2 vessels

CHELSEA Logistics Corporation announced on Thursday that it has signed shipbuilding contracts with Japan’s Kegoya Dock Co., Ltd. for the construction of two brand-new roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) passenger ferry ships.

The vessels, which are 98-meter bed/seat Ro-Ro type passenger ferry ships, will be built at Kegoya Dock’s shipyard in Hiroshima Prefecture in Japan. Delivery is set for October 2019 and April 2020, respectively.

Dennis Uy-led CLC said the acquisition is part of the company’s expansion plans amid the government’s Build, Build, Build program. CLC said their ships will help meet demand for the growing tourism market as well as shipping demand in the commercial and industrial sectors.

In a separate statement, CLC said it has accepted delivery of its first medium range (MR) tanker on Wednesday, April 25. The 51,604 deadweight tonnage (DWT) tanker will bring Chelsea’s DWT capacity to 110,255 DWT from 58,651 DWT, or an 88 percent hike in capacity.

The MR tanker was made by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd. in South Korea.

The MR tanker will support the logistics requirements of local oil companies in the importation of various petroleum products from the region, and can carry up to 53 million liters of various petroleum product types.

Earlier this month, CLC received its first floating dock, which is 150 meters long and 31.6-meters wide, with a lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes. It will be used for the drydocking and repair of approximately up to 30 percent of CLC’s existing fleet, the company said.

“We expect to realize considerable savings in repairs and maintenance costs of the Group once the floating dock is put into operation. More importantly, the availability of our own facility for drydocking and repair is expected to contribute to the improvement of the overall fleet utilization of the Group with more visibility on the completion of scheduled repairs and maintenance,” CLC President and Chief Executive Officer Chryss Alfonsus V. Damuy said in a statement.

“This is a step closer to the Company’s plan to embark on shipyard operations,” Damuy added.