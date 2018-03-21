Chelsea Logistics expands business to public utilities

Chelsea Logistics Corp. (CLC) will now engage in airport and port operations as well as logistics and utlities as it has widened its primary functions to include infrastructure systems.

“We will pursue our expansion strategies and find best ways to complement the current business operations with the ‘Build Build Build’ program of the Duterte administration,” the company’s president and chief executive officer, Chryss Alfonsos Damuy, said in a statement.

In a disclosure on Tuesday, the CLC said its participation in the development of the country’s infrastructure systems would also include telecommunications, power, and other related utilities.

The company also said its shareholders have approved the amendment of the company’s by-laws to implement the separation of the positions of president and CEO, as well as the creation of the position of a chief operating officer.

This would help the company respond better to its expanding business operations, the CLC said.

Also, the CLC shareholders approved the creation of preferred shares and the reclassification for this purpose of 10,000,000 unsubscribed common shares, in line with the company’s plans to tap the capital market to finance its capital expenditures, projects and/or possible acquisitions.

The CLC earlier disclosed it had submitted a P67-billion unsolicited proposal to the Department of Transportation to operate and manage the Davao and New Bohol International Airports. The proposal comes with a 30-year concession period.