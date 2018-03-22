Chelsea Logistics ‘open’ to vie as 3rd telco player

Chelsea Logistics Holding Corp. may enter the race to become the country’s third major telecommunications player after its top official admitted to entertaining the idea on Wednesday.

In an e-mail to The Manila Times, Chelsea Logistics President and CEO Chryss Alfonsos Damuy said the Dennis Uy-led company was not closing its doors on the race.

“We are open to any possible opportunity that will add value to the company or [our]shareholders, and is aligned [with]our business,” it added.

This despite Chelsea Logistics saying in a filing that “as of this time, the company has not executed a definitive agreement or engagement with any party to operate as the third telecom player.”

If the company joins, it would be the fourth, after the three consortia that are each led by Converge ICT Solutions Inc., Now Corp., and the Philippine Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (PT&T).

The government aims to name the third player by end of May or early June.

As the company is thinking of entering the telco sector, it also seeks to explore opportunities in power and other utilities, Damuy said.

“[W]e are studying as to what segment of these utilities are aligned [with]our business and would [offer]better synergy,” he added.

In a disclosure on Tuesday, the company revealed its plan to expand its business to public utilities and “take opportunity on any other ventures related to our shipping and logistics business.”

“Seaport and/or airport operations would boost the efficiency of our shipping and logistics operations, including the last mile delivery,” it added.