Chelsea’s Baba to be loaned to Schalke

BERLIN: Chelsea’s Ghana international left-back Abdul Rahman Baba is set to spend a second loan period at German club Schalke, according to reports.

Kicker magazine says the 23-year-old will undergo a medical examination in Gelsenkirchen before agreeing the loan deal.

“It looks like we can bring together what Chelsea envisages and what Schalke imagine,” said director of sport Christian Heidel.

If the deal goes through, Baba would be Schalke’s third signing this January after forward Cedric Teuchert, 20, from Nuremberg and Marko Pjaca, 22, from Juventus.

Croatia striker Pjaca netted his first goal for Schalke in last Sunday’s 1-1 home draw against Hanover 96 which left them third in the table.

Baba joined Chelsea for 10 million euros ($12.4 million) from Augsburg in 2015, but already spent the 2016-2017 season on loan at Schalke.

He played 21 matches for the Royal Blues before tearing his cruciate knee ligament in January 2017 and the loan deal ended at the end of last season.

He has only made a handful of appearances for Chelsea’s reserves this season as he bids to regain fitness.

Schalke hope Baba can take part in his first training session next week. He will be battling Bastian Oczipka for the left-back berth.

AFP