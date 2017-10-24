Chemphil sells LMG to auctioneer group

LISTED Chemical Industries of the Philippines (Chemphil) is selling its 65.92 percent stake in LMG Chemicals Corp. to an industrial auctioneer for P405 million.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Chemphil said it signed a share purchase agreement on October 20 with buyers Dominic Sytin and Robinson Siao for the sale of 127.58 million shares of LMG at P3.17 apiece.

The closing and completion of the sale is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions including the conduct of a tender offer by the buyers in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Regulation Code, it said.

Sytin is the founder and chief executive officer of United Auctioneers, Inc., a renowned auctioneer of various industrial, transport, and construction machines.

Last September, private holding firm Newmanholdings, Inc. withdrew its plan to acquire a 65.89-percent stake in LMG Chemicals, citing “unforeseen” events beyond the control of the parties.

In May this year, Chemphil had agreed to sell its 66 percent stake in LMG to Newmanholdings for P379.03 million or at P2.97 per share. Newmanholdings said at the time it believed LMG was a prospective backdoor-listing vehicle.

LMG is a listed firm that manufactures and distributes industrial chemicals such as caustic soda and sulfur, among others.