Cherie Gil headlines REP’s 2017 season opener

Highly-acclaimed stage and television actress Cherie Gil leads the first offering of Repertory Philippines—more popularly known as REP—for its 2017 season, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

Running until February 12 at the OnStage Theater in Greenbelt 1, Makati City, REP starts off its 50th year line-up with a biting comedy.

Awarded as Best Play during the 2013 Tony Awards, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is a witty piece of writing by Christopher Durang. It cleverly mixes in Russian playwright Anton Chekov’s characters in what a New York Times reviewer called “a sunny play about gloomy people.”

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike tells the story of three siblings —named after Chekhov characters by their academic parents, and who are all living their namesakes’ unhappiness. The character of Vanya is played by REP veteran theater actor and director Michael Williams, while Philstage Gawad Buhay awardee Rosalyn Perez takes on the role of Vanya’s sister Sonia.

These two siblings have never left the confines of their childhood home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Bitterly they complain about their uneventful lives, lost dreams and missed opportunities while they witness the glamorous escapades of their more successful movie star sister, Masha, played by Cherie Gil.

As the siblings’ fortune-telling maid, Cassandra (note the reference to the Greek princess who had the gift of prophecy, and a matching curse of no one believing in her), starts prophesying impending dangers, Masha arrives to visit one weekend while toting her new sexy boy toy Spike played by Joaquin Valdes.

The normally quiet household is then thrown into one rollicking weekend full of lust, rivalry, regret, and the possibility of escape.

REP’s own version is something to look forward to with veteran actor and director Bart Guingona directing the production. The cast also includes REP veterans Naths Everettas Cassandra and Mica Pinedaas Nina.

For inquiries, call REP at 8433570.