Cherry Pie returns to theater

Cherry Pie Picache makes her comeback to legitimate theatre after 10 years of absence via the play Buwan at Baril sa Eb Major.

The Gawad Urian and Golden Screen Awards best actress winner for The Bridal Shower said of her decision, “If you’ve been in the industry for a long time, you would want to bring some sense to the work that you are doing. In my own little way, I believe this is the chance to remind people to protect the democracy and freedom that we are enjoying now. With what is happening now, hindi naman natin kailangan na magkampihan.”

Cherry Pie related she is happy to go back to theatre after a decade’s absence. Her last play was Supremo for Dulaang UP, and those behind Sugid Productions, which is producing Buwan at Baril sa Eb Major, are also from the theater company such as the play’s director Andoy Ranay.

“I am very happy to be part of this production na may gusto rin sabihin sa nangyayari sa ating kapaligiran sa ngayon. We are not doing this to agitate anyone. We just saw it fit to stage this material,” added the actress who admitted she was kind of worried at the start because the play sends a very strong message.

She added that doing a 25-minute monologue about the travails of a wife looking for her missing husband is not an easy task.

“But it is a challenge. The stage is an actor’s medium and I enjoyed my craft more because it is a different process. To memorize a monologue is hard and the discipline in theatre is very different as well. You memorize everything and do it on one take. I had to make a lot of adjustment, and in our first run through I felt cold all over. No take two. If you miss a line, it is hard to catch up,” she opened up.

She believes the audience will be startled after watching the play. “It’s not feel-good pero masarap ito panoorin. Huwag kayong matakot manood. It is not heavy but it brings a different kind of feel good feeling. Watching the play will make you think afterwards.”

Buwan at Bala in Eb Major, written by Chris Millado, will be staged today and tomorrow, and on February 2 to 5, and 9 to 12 at the Bantayog ng Bayani Center. Also in the cast are Jackie Lou Blanco, Angeli Bayani, JC Santos, Crispin Pineda, Joel Saracho, Danny Mandia, and Ross Pesigan.

For inquiries, call 0917-8456200.